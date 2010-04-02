Film preview at Cinema 114

Last year during “Miss America” season, we showed the Sandra Bullock film called “Miss Congeniality.” It is that season again, and guess what I found for our viewing pleasure? Sandra’s sequel, “Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Dangerous.”

FBI agent Gracie Hart can no longer do field work with her very famous face, so the authorities decide to make her the “Face of the FBI.” She is sent out on tour, making the rounds of the talk shows to present a positive image of the “Company.”

She is given a partner and bodyguard, played by Regina King, who has anger management problems and this is her last chance to stay an agent. She hates everyone, but in particular the pampered Gracie Hart. When Gracie’s friend, the sweet and innocent Miss USA, is kidnapped nothing will stop Agent Hart from jumping into the investigation with her usual verve.

Heather Burns returns as Miss USA and she, along with William Shatner, is taken by some ruthless criminals and held for ransom. “The cover girl is back in action undercover!” the advertising slogan screams. I think you will enjoy this romp. Sandra’s comic timing is spot on target and her stunts are amazing.

Come to the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, February 10 at our new time, 2:30 p.m. Enjoy this charming film along with hot popcorn and a cool drink. We keep the room toasty warm. Join us.