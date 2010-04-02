The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Group met on Thursday, January 28 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

In a very tight defensive game, only three points separated the first four teams. Art Barnett and Dorothy Taggart came in first. Close behind them was the only married team playing, Joan and Ralph Bishop. Sheila Lee and Ida Marie Bottone came in third. Just a half-point behind were Agnes Albinson and Marty Williams. All players were well matched.

Are you interested in playing bridge? Call Joan Bishop at 749-0835.