Coming soon to Cinema 114

The second feature this month is the Fanny Brice story “Funny Girl.” This famous musical features Barbra Streisand with her amazing voice and Omar Sharif with his amazing eyes. Fanny Brice, to be kind, was not a pretty woman, but she was a great comic. No one was more surprised than our Fanny when she becomes a “Ziegfeld Girl.” Even more amazing to her was the fact that the very handsome Nick Arnstein wants to marry her.

This film won an Academy Award for Barbra Streisand. She sings Jule Styne’s “People” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade” just to name a few of the great songs in this extravagant musical. The costumes dazzle the eye and Barbra’s voice is like “budder ”for all you musical lovers.

Join us at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, February 24 at the new time, 2:30 p.m. Hot popcorn, comfortable chairs and cool drinks will be waiting for you. We’ll keep the heat on, to paraphrase a famous ad.