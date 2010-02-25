Clippers on top but can’t take it all from Terms

Even Father Peter with the help of St. Brunswick couldn’t part the sea of clouds that dropped 6-plus inches of snow on the Wednesday of Week 15. Due to the weather the match between the Legionnaires and the Thunderballs was postponed to a later date.

The Clippers remain on fire with another 11-point win, this time from the Holy Rollers. Once again Bobby Marcello comes through for the Clippers, rolling the high series of the week of 615. Not quite up to par this week, Bobby only rolled the high game of 243. Even with two teams needing to make up games, he is pretty much a shoo-in for Bowler of the Week honors, rolling 156 pins over his series average. The Clippers had the high team series of 2,933 and second-high game of 1,032. Caught in Bobby’s jet backwash, Kevin Lechmanski rolled the second-high series of 469 and third-high game of 189.

The Dory Terminators came away with 8 points over the Misfits in a game that remains under protest due to a disturbance from the peanut gallery. For the Terms, Rich Surozenski rolled the second-high game of 201 and third-high series of 460. The Terms had the second-high series of 2,901 and high game of 1,035. No need to mention any of Captain Clark’s scores.

The Pharms were spared any point loss with their bye.

Week 16 gave us another position round. The Clippers slowed down this week taking only 8 points from the Terms. Bobby continued with his game rolling high series of 554 and high game of 204. Jim Gibbs Jr., who may well have more artificial parts and experience under the knife than Joan Rivers, rolled the second-high series of 531 and second-high game of 192.

Throwing somewhat similar balls, Bobby continues to steal Kevin’s groove on the lanes. The Clippers rolled the high game of 1,072 and second-high series of 3,029. For the Terms, Pookie rolled a 170.

Also 8-point winners were the Tballs over the Misfits. Bob Reylek took charge of his team, rolling the third-high series of 527, while Keith Clark covered his 6 with a 502 series. The Tballs had the high team series of 3,064 and second-high game of 1,066. With the help of Tim King’s third-high game of 188 and Ron Lucas’s 171, the Misfits had a third-high team game of 1025.

It was a big Friday night for the Holy Rollers as they celebrated Snips Parson’s 29th birthday and an 11-point win over the Pharms. Corinne presented a wonderful chocolate cake all decorated with pins and ball. Snips showed his youth by blowing out all the candles with one breath. Unfortunately he was not as successful with blowing down the pins.

Harry “The Hammer” Brigham put the hammer down rolling 94 pins over his average with a 439 series, earning Bowler of the Week honors. The Rollers had the third-high team game of 3,022. For the Pharms, Greg Ofrias kept the first two games close, but then we are not playing horseshoes.

The way Stan and I bowled, we might ask Dave for some of his hand- me-downs. Of course the Stickman might have to take them down a few dress sizes.

And last but least, we had the Legionnaires rolling for points. It doesn’t happen very often, but sometimes teams don’t bowl well enough to earn all 11 points. And so was the case for the ’Naires as they walked away with only 8 points. I found it a bit ironic that while they were bowling, Olympic curling was on TV. I could have sworn that I saw Mike Loriz and Jim Oliver sweeping the lanes for Father Peter’s ball. Where’s the camera when you need it?

Louie’s Clippers 115 39 .747

Dory Terminators 80 74 .520

Thunderballs 80 63 .560

Holy Rollers 77 77 .500

Misfits 70 84 .454

Pharmaceuticals 60 94 .390

Legionnaires 54 89 .377