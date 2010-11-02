Clippers mow down Pharms to increase lead

The Misfits started the week sticking it to the Thunderballs. The Misfits took the 11-point win from the second place Tballs. Bowling over their average with the exception of Tim King, the Misfits rolled the second-high team game of 1,072 and second-high team series of 3,106. Ron Lucas with his 479 series rolled 85 pins over his series average. For the Tballs, Denny Clark’s third-high series of 484 was not enough to save the Tballs from the shutout.

The Dory Terminators got the one-point edge in their split with the Legionnaires. With the door opened for them by the TBall loss, the 6 points was not enough to move the Terms into second place. Dave “Pretty in Pink” Clark had to sit out the third game.

For the ’Naires, Mike Roesh rolled the third-high game of 190. Father Peter is quickly becoming the Nolan Ryan of bowling, throwing that DeSanctis express of his. Unfortunately we don’t time his ball with a radar gun, but with an egg timer instead. Commander Mike Loriz with his 167 game rolled 57 pins over his average.

With the East End wild beagle situation cleared up, it is now safer for BJ Volenski to make it to bowling. The Legionnaires rolled the third-high team game of 1,056 and third-high series of 2,926.

It was not a good night for the Pharmaceuticals when they faced off against the Clippers. Losing the first game by a mere 5 pins, it got worse for the Pharms when the Clippers swept the alleys with them, taking all 11 points. It was a fine time for Bobby Marcello to have a good night. Not only was Bobby’s 247 the high game for the week, it was the high game for the year. He also had the high series for the week of 550. Rolling 106 pins over his average, he earned Bowler of the Week honors. Don’t let the “Silver Fox’s” hair color fool you as he had something left in the third game. Artie Springer rolled for a second-high game of 209. The old fox also rolled for the second-high series of 488.

And let us not forget Robbie Brewer’s 188 game. After the smoke cleared (thanks Stanley) the Clippers had the high team game of 1,161 and high team series of 3,162. Besides me picking up the 5-7 split, there was not much going on for the Pharms that night.

Louie’s Clippers 96 36 .727

Thunderballs 72 60 .546

Dory Terminators 69 63 .523

Holy Rollers 66 66 .500

Misfits 64 68 .485

Pharmaceuticals 60 83 .420

Legionnaires 46 86 .339