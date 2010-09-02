BREAKING NEWS: Shelter Island School District closes as blizzard approaches East End

With blizzard conditions and snow approaching 6 to 12 inches,Suffolk County residents are being advised to stock up on food andwater and stay in their homes Wednesday.

Strong and gusty winds are also expected during the storm, whichwill hit just after midnight and last into the night, according toa storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. Gusts of upto 25 to 35 mph are possible. Winds of that speed would causeblowing and drifting snow, making travel hazardous, officials said.