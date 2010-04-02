50 YEARS AGO

LILCO reports increased earnings

Long Island Lighting Company reported preliminary net income of $18,716,00 for the year 1959 in a statement issued by John J. Tuohy, LILCO’s president … earnings were improved by the higher level of activity in construction of new homes and by record increases in heating and air conditioning load. • FEBRUARY 6, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Proposed Crab Creek home draws protest

Justice Hall was the scene of a marathon courtroom drama all day Thursday as opposing lawyers clashed over whether the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) should grant a variance for a home to be built on Crab Creek. Mrs. Jane Vozeolas of Staten Island has asked the DEC for a variance to build a house only 16 feet from a tidal wetland area. According to the Tidal Wetlands Act of 1977, a dwelling must be built 75 feet from such designated areas. • FEBRUARY 7, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Tut’s Hill horse farm hits hurdles

It was standing room only at the Zoning Board of Appeals hearing on the application by Lear-Ruig LLC to operate a Ram Island Road commercial horse farm on 36 acres of AA-zoned residential property overlooking Coecles Harbor. A crowd estimated at over 80 overflowed into the hallway from the Town Hall boardroom as the Wednesday night meeting began. Three hours later, when ZBA Chairman Al Hammond finally adjourned the hearing until an uncertain future date, it was clear that the applicants faced a long trail ahead before a final decision would be rendered. • FEBRUARY 3, 2000