50 YEARS AGO

Marjorie Hallock in nationwide contest

The 1960 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow in Shelter Island High School is senior Marjorie Hallock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Hallock. Miss Hallock received the highest score in a 50-minute written examination of homemaking knowledge and aptitude that was taken by graduating senior girls last week.

She received an award pin bearing the message, “Home is where the heart is.” • FEBRUARY 13, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Commuters caught in icy channel

A large mass of drifting ice, driven by a flooding tide and 35 mile-an-hour howling winds brought the South Ferry crossing to a virtual halt Tuesday afternoon. The normally 5-to10-minute trip between Shelter Island and North Haven turned into a two hour battle between machine and the forces of nature as the South Ferry Company’s boats … struggled to cross the narrow ice-packed body of water. • FEBRUARY 14, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Perlman Music Program draws raves

They applauded the application. They applauded the applicant’s attorney. They applauded the video promoting the Perlman Music Program. They applauded the applicants. They applauded each other. The 50 or so Islanders who turned out for last Wednesday night’s Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing on a proposed summer music camp to be operated on the 28.8 waterfront acres now occupied by Peconic Lodge were clearly in a celebrative mood.

There was even mention from the audience of popping champagne corks. • FEBRUARY 10, 2000