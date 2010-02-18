50 YEARS AGO

Little League — to be or not to be

In an effort to measure interest in the Little League on Shelter Island, letters to the parents of 55 local boys who are between the ages of 8 and 12 years, those eligible for membership, have been mailed with the hope that the response will revitalize a waning interest in this group activity.

• FEBRUARY 20, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Town to charge 10K for police

A new town decision to charge Shelter Island 10K Run organizers for police service during the annual June event went over like a lead balloon last week. It remains unclear if the action will set a precedent for other special events. “It’s hard to say right now,” Supervisor George Kontje said Friday, “but for this year there’s no other way,” and added, “it probably will be a precedent.” • FEBRUARY 21, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Editorial: Conviction and political courage

The town fathers (oops, parents) are occupying themselves these slow winter days with waterways management problems that are going to come sailing home as the weather warms up. Those problems have to do with the mounting pressure on the Island’s harbors and creeks that comes with new development and the fact that we’ve erected more than 500 new homes here over the past 17 years. That’s an annual average of 29 new dwellings.

• FEBRUARY 17, 2000