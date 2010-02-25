50 YEARS AGO

A reader writes…

We know of your … concern with all matters pertaining to Shelter Island, so I am sure that you will be interested in this item from our local (Queens) newspaper. “Plans for a bridge linking Shelter Island with Greenport and Sag Harbor may be the next big news from Suffolk County Executive H. Lee Dennison.” • FEBRUARY 27, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Real estate advertisements

Silver Beach Waterview. Two one-acre parcels, southern exposure. Peconic Avenue and Silver Beach Road. $135,000 and $145,000. Waterfront lot. 1.5 acres on protected inlet. Reduced to $166,500. • FEBRUARY 28, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Critics question proposed zoning code

The two dozen or so Islanders who plowed through icy rain and slush to attend Friday night’s public hearing on the proposed rewrite of the Shelter Island Zoning Code were there on a mission. That mission boiled down, in most cases, to defending individual special interests from what was viewed as burdensome regulation under the Town Board’s new ordinance. Also up for criticism was a lack of flexibility under the proposed code, which could hobble the town from seizing future opportunities to protect open space from development. • FEBRUARY 24, 2000