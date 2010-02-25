2010 Residential Repair

The Senior Citizen’s Residential Repair Program on Shelter Island is available to any Shelter Island resident — renter or homeowner— who is 60 years of age or older.

There are no other limitations and no senior is denied this service. The program is partially funded by the Town of Shelter Island, the Suffolk County Office for the Aging and the New York State Office for the Aging.

The Residential Repair Program provides non-emergency assistance around the home for situations that do not require the skill of a licensed contractor. In all cases, the labor is free and the senior pays only for the parts and materials used to complete the repair. The senior is given the opportunity to make a voluntary and anonymous contribution. Any contributions made are used to expand the program and are greatly appreciated. No tipping is permitted.

Services are provided in the areas of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, weatherization, some exterior work and the installation and removal of the town’s portable ramps through the Handicapped Ramp Loan Program. Your repair request can be scheduled by calling Town Hall and asking for Barbara Bloom or Karin Bennett at 749-0291, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Barbara or Karin will then coordinate your repair with Tom Charls, who will handle the actual repairs. A more detailed list of permitted home repair tasks is available by calling Town Hall.

We are here to help you maintain a safe and comfortable home, and we look forward to hearing from you.