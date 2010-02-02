2-year-old filly now in training

“My Estelle,” named for former Island Postmistress Estelle Simes, is back on the track in Florida. Owner Jeff Simes, former town supervisor, recently updated the Reporter on her progress.

The filly, who just turned 2, is heading to the training course after being turned out for a month or so. She is shown, at left, going around in the shedrow and then into the round pen for more exercise with other horses. This training will be followed by easy jogs and gallops on the training track and eventually gate training. Mr. Simes expects her to be ready to race by June or July.