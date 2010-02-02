2 arrests, 5 tickets before storm

Police received a report on Sunday morning, February 7, about a traffic accident that had taken place the previous evening. Following police investigation of the accident, Andrew J. Eklund, 21, of Shelter Island was arrested that afternoon and charged with reckless driving, falsely reporting an incident in the 3rd degree and tampering with physical evidence. Mr. Eklund was released on his own recognizance.

On Monday, February 8 at about 11 a.m., Gregg S. Gennari, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree. He was also served with an order of protection. Upon his release approximately an hour later, he violated the order of protection and was arrested a second time for criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. He was released on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Harris M. Simon, 38, of Riverhead was driving on Manwaring Road on February 2 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at the St. Mary’s intersection.

On February 3, Franz Fenkl, 66, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to produce a valid insurance card.

Gabriel Angel Rivadeneira-Samaniego, 24, of Grand Rapids, Michigan was given a ticket on February 4 for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 60 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On February 5, Mark Cardone, 50, of Baiting Hollow, was ticketed on Bootleggers Alley for driving with a suspended registration.

Jack B. Armstrong, 38, of Greenport was given a summons on South Ferry Road on February 7 for driving without a seatbelt.

ACCIDENTS

Wesley Henrique Dorneles of Durham, North Carolina was stopped on West Neck Road on February 3 when a vehicle driven by C. M. Parsons of Shelter Island slid on the icy roadway and rear-ended Mr. Dorneles’s vehicle. There were no injuries but extensive damage was reported to both vehicles: the rear end and rear driver’s-side quarter panel, trunk and driver’s-side taillight of Mr. Dorneles’s vehicle and the front passenger-side and quarter panel as well as broken headlight of Mr. Parson’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

An injured deer was reported in the Center on February 2; police had to put the deer down.

On February 3, police received a complaint about noise at a Ram Island location — dogs barking and workmen at a job site. Police did not find the reported conditions.

A barking dog was reported in the Center on February 3. Police stayed in the area for 10 minutes without hearing any noise.

A second complaint about noise at a Ram Island construction site was received on February 5 at about 10:30 am. On arrival, police found the noise at a minimum and advised the caller that construction work at a reasonable hour could not be prohibited.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on February 6; police returned the dog to its owner, who was out looking for the dog.

Police responded to a report on February 8 that an individual with an active order of protection was parked in the Cartwright area.

Also on the 8th, a caller told police that port-a-johns had been knocked over at two locations in the Hay Beach area. Although the caller said this might have been due to high winds, an extra patrol was scheduled.

A burglary alarm was set off at a Silver Beach home on February 5. Police searched the home and found no problems.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 2 and 4.