1988: Meeting in progress

Doreen McNemar and Arthur Ogar both called in with informationabout last week’s Flashback. According to Arthur, the event was aHighway Department union meeting and the gentleman on the far rightwas their union president, Richard Young. Doreen did not recognizehim, but agreed that the others were highway employees. Both Arthurand Doreen identified the remaining people in the photo as (fromleft); Bobby Tybaert, Barry Ryder, Mark Ketcham, Ronnie Tybaert(Doreen’s dad) and Robert Mundy.

This conflicting information prompted a digging in the Reporterarchives. We located the photo in the November 17, 1988 issue withthe following caption: “Highway Department employees were taughtabout the proper use of hazardous chemicals by John B. Callen,right, of 3M, on Thursday, November 10 at the highway building.

So, there you have it – not a union meeting, but a presentationto the employees of the Highway Department.

Thanks to Doreen and Arthur for helping us out!