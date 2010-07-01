WHAT’S HAPPENING

NEW POETRY ROUNDTABLE

The Shelter Island Public Library will host a new poetry reading and discussion group, the Poetry Roundtable, beginning on Tuesday, January 12 and meeting weekly on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Roundtable is open to all interested poetry readers and writers from casual to academic. To allow for informal, free-wheeling discussion, however, enrollment is required and the group will be limited in size.

Conveners Art Barnett and Karla Friedlich said participants in the informal gatherings will read and discuss a range of published poetry. “The Making of a Poem,” an anthology edited by poets Mark Strand and Eavan Boland, will be a starting point for the group’s discussions. A $20 donation, payable to the Shelter Island Public Library Roundtable, is due at enrollment and includes the cost of the book.

To sign up, contact Art Barnett at 749-3251 or Karla Friedlich at 749-0286.

SIGNS OF LIFE IN WINTER

Tracks, holes in snow, and caches of seeds are all clues to the life that goes on even during the colder months. Come to the Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, January 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to find out how plants and animals survive the winter. Bring your observation skills and discover the secret life of winter wildlife. Free to Nature Conservancy members; $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

PANCAKE DINNER

Pancakes, bacon, sausages, juice and fruit will be on the menu of the Pancake Dinner, which will take place in the Shelter Island School cafeteria on Monday, January 11 between 7 and 8:30 p.m. — following the homecoming game. Participation will help support the Class of 2013. Recommended donations are: senior citizens, students and families of four or less, $5 per person; adults, $7; families of five or more, $25; and children under 5, free.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT!

Join in the Pep Rally for the Shelter Island School’s basketball teams on Friday, January 8 in the school gym. The rally kicks off at 1:50 p.m.

‘LOVE LETTERS’ COMING

Save the date of Friday, February 13 for an evening of Valentine’s entertainment. The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a dinner theatre event featuring Forrest Compton and Jenifer Corwin performing “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney. Information about the dinner menu and prices will be announced.

DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE

A one-day, six-hour defensive driving course will be held at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, January 9 at 9 a.m. Completion of the course can reduce your auto insurance by up to 10 percent over three years and, if necessary, take points off your license. The $45 fee is payable on the day of the course. Register in advance at the library circulation desk or call 749-0042.

‘BOOKS, BABIES, SONGS…’

A grant from Target in support of quality children’s programming will fund an interactive music program, “Snow Songs,” for toddlers up to age three at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, January 15 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Join Dara Linthwaite for guitar music, song-related fun, finger play and a story. Call 749-0042 for more information or to reserve a space.

COMPUTER CLASS

The Shelter Island Library will host its Windows for Beginners class for adults on Tuesday, January 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mark Lindermann teaches this open-ended course once a month. The class is free. For more information or to register, call 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’

The North Fork Community Theatre will present “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a comedy about two sweet old sisters, their eccentric brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and a brother whose activities are of a darker nature. Performance dates are January 14-17, 22-24, and 29-31, with an opening night reception on Thursday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Times are: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Ticket cost is $15. For more information visit nfct.com.

‘SINGING IN THE RAIN’

The number one film in the American Film Institute’s 25 Top Rated Musicals is coming to the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Sunday, January 10 at 1 p.m. This free screening is part of the lecture series, “My Favorite Films and Why,” presented by Professor Michael Edelson. Professor Edelson is professor emeritus at Stony Brook University where he taught film studies, art studio and art history in the Humanities and Art departments. For further information, contact Poppy Johnson at 477-0660.

ELVIS PRESLEY WEEKEND

The “Picture Show at Bay Street” presents classic films on weekend evenings. The weekend of January 8 and 9 features Elvis Presley films, with “Girl Happy” on Friday, a beach-party film starring Elvis as a rock-and-roller who gets a gig at a Florida nightclub during spring break, but his day job is to keep an eye on a mobster’s co-ed daughter. “Girls, Girls, Girls,” a musical comedy co-starring Stella Stevens, will be shown on Saturday, January 9 . Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and both films start at 8 p.m.

NIGHT SKY TOURS

If the weather permits, on Saturday, January 9 from 7 p.m. to midnight, the volunteer staff at Custer Institute at 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold will provide guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s large, powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults; $3 for children. For more information visit custerobservatory.org.