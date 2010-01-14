WHAT’S HAPPENING

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

Tickets are still available for this bluegrass concert, hostedby the town’s Recreation Department, on Saturday, January 16 at7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Dune Grass will open the showfor the award-winning bluegrass band, the Steep Canyon Rangers. Allseats are reserved and range from $20 to $30 per ticket. Ticketscan be purchased on line atbrownpapertickets.com/event/89822 or by calling GarthGriffin, 749-0978 or Tom Hashagen, 749-2355 or 365-1979.

STORYTIME RETURNS

Come in out of the cold for stories at the library. Storytimewith Mollie Numark has resumed on Tuesdays, starting this month,from 11:20 a.m. to 12 noon. Storytime is designed for ages 3 andup. To register, call 749-0042.

LEAGUE BOARD MEETING

The League of Women Voters will hold its monthly board ofdirectors meeting at the Shelter Island Public Library on Saturday,January 16 at 10 a.m. This is an open meeting and members andprospective members are welcome.

OPEN BOWLING!

Looking for some relief from the winter doldrums? Gather thefamily together and come to the American Legion Hall for openbowling on Saturday, January 16, 23 and 30 from 3 to 10 p.m. Thecost is $3.50 per person, per game.

ACROSS THEMOAT

AT THE SEAPORT MUSEUM…

The public is invited to a film and lecture, hosted by the EastEnd Seaport Museum in Greenport, on Saturday, January 16 at 4 p.m.The topic of the free program is the construction and local launchof the 2009 wooden yacht, Kid II, at Hanff’s Boat Yard.The guest speaker is Donn Costanzo of Wooden Boatworks. Wine andcheese will be served. For more information, call 477-2100 or checkthe website, eastendseaport.com.

The museum and Marine Foundation’s annual meeting, open tomembers, will follow the program.

DRIVE-BY BIRDING

Join Mashomack’s Tom Damiani at the Red House at Inlet PondCounty Park, Route 48 in Greenport on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 a.m.for a mobile bird trip. Participants will drive to some “birdyareas around Greenport and Southold and do some walking to get towhere the birds are. Call Tom at 275-3202 or email him attdamiani3@optimum.net if you plan to attend.

REMEMBERING DR. KING

Canio’s books in Sag Harbor will host a celebration of the wordsof Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, January 16 at 6 p.m.Readings by community members will include rap artist WillieJenkins among others. Video excerpts from a few of Dr. King’sstirring speeches will also be screened. All are welcome to attend.A reception will follow the event. Free-will donations to Canio’sCultural Caf will be gratefully accepted. For information call725-4926.

HEAVEN CAN WAIT

Join the Heaven Can Wait team at the Long Island two-day Walkfor Breast Cancer informational meeting at the Southampton PublickHouse on Wednesday, January 27 at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from thewalk, scheduled for June 5 and 6, will benefit local breast healthorganizations – Lucia’s Angels and the Breast Center at SouthamptonHospital. R.S.V.P. by January 22 to Susie, 726-8715, or Stacy,stacy@luciasangels.org.

DATE CORRECTION

Save the correct date for “Love Letters, a dinner theatre eventthat will be held at the Presbyterian Church next month. Thecorrect date is Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m.