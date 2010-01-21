WHAT’S HAPPENING

FREE WALK-IN FLU CLINIC

Seasonal and swine flu (H1N1) vaccines will be available on Thursday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Senior Activity Center on the lower level of the Medical Center on Route 114. These vaccines are free of charge and available to anyone 2 years of age and older. This program is sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Health. For answers to any medical questions, call the Public Health Hotline at 787-2200 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday); for more information locally, call Karin Bennett, 749-0291 or Dana Hallman, 749-1059.

CARTAS APASIONADAS!

The Shelter Island Poetry Project at the Library will present Latin American poetry in translation on Sunday, January 31 at 3 p.m. on the library’s lower level. The theme is passionate letters or “Cartas Apasionadas,” written in Spanish or Portuguese by more than 20 poets selected by the program’s curator, Bliss Morehead. Similar to earlier Poetry Project programs, the readers will all be Shelter Islanders. This popular program is free and light refreshments will be served.

CONGREGATION CALLED

Members of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church are called to attend an important congregational meeting this Sunday, January 24, after the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

The church is facing many challenges and opportunities in 2010 and input is needed from all church members.

KARAOKE NIGHT

The PTSA will host a favorite annual event, Family Karaoke Night, in the school auditorium tomorrow night, Friday, January 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. so participants can pick their songs. There is no charge to take part or to enjoy the fun.

GNOME AND FAIRY HOMES

Kids will use their imaginations along with items found in nature to create a home for magical creatures at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, January 23 at 1:30 p.m. Open to grades 2 to 5. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

HOPE FOR HAITI

Members of the Shelter Island High School Student Council and the National Honor Society are raising money to support the Red Cross’s relief efforts in Haiti following the catastrophic damage and loss of life caused by the recent earthquake.

“Buy” an H, symbolizing Hope, Humanity, Healing, Help, Heart, Haiti with a cash or check donation (made payable to the Red Cross) and either mail it to the school, addressed to SIHS NHS/StuCo (Hope for Haiti), P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964, or drop your donation off at the desk in the school lobby, c/o Honor Society advisor Janine Mahoney or Peter Miedema, Student Council advisor.

SAVE A LIFE, DONATE BLOOD!

Long Island Blood Services will be on the Island on Saturday, January 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. for a blood donation drive. Donors between the ages of 16 and 75 are eligible, providing they weigh 110 pounds or more and are in good health. Certain medical conditions may prevent a person from giving blood; call 1-800-688-0900 if you have questions. Alexandra Binder is the contact person for the blood drive; she can be reached at 525-7393.

A donation of blood is literally a gift of life. It is estimated that one out of every three people will need a life-saving transfusion in their lifetime.

BIBLICAL STUDY AT QUINIPET

An eight-week study of the book, “American’s Providential History” by Mark A. Beliles and Stephen K. McDowell, will take place at Camp Quinipet on Thursday evenings during February and March from 7 to 9 p.m. Organized by Dennis Subbiondo, he said the group will look at “how God’s hand came in to create America. Find out about early Christianity and how it set the steps in motion for our freedom. Find out what is going wrong today.” The cost is $15 and covers the price of the book. Call Dennis at 682-9114 if you are interested in participating.

ALL ABOUT THE ARCTIC

Captain Lawson W. Brigham, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and a distinguished professor of Geography and Arctic Policy at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, will be the guest of the Shelter Island Library and Shelter Island Historical Society at a special joint program on Friday, January 29 at 7 p.m. at the library. Captain Brigham’s topic is “The New Maritime Arctic,” and the program will be followed by a Q & A.

Captain Brigham is the deputy director and Alaska office director of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, which has been urging U.S. lawmakers to support increased oversight of the Arctic as climate change has brought about more shipping and exploration of the area.

Light refreshments will be served and donations gratefully accepted.

LIBRARY EXTENDS HOURS

In response to a number of requests from Islanders, particularly working parents and young adults, the Shelter Island Public Library will be open late on Fridays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays — until 7 p.m. This change will take effect on Friday, February 5. Hours on Monday and Wednesday remain the same, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday hours will still be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library Director Denise DiPaolo said that extending the hours will also make it easier to accommodate more library programs.

ACROSS THE MOAT

BEAT THE WINTER BLAHS

Celebrate spring and Celtic heritage with harpist Miriam Shilling and actor Philip Reichart in a performance of “The Harp of Brandiswhiere,” the Celtic tale about a legendary magical harpist. The program will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 23 at the Creation Station located behind the Cutchogue United Methodist Church on Main Road in Cutchogue. The concert is free and open to the public; donations will help to support the work of this community center.

For more information contact Reverend Mary Helen Crump at 734-6033 or email her at mhcrump@yahoo.com.

HAITIAN BENEFIT CONCERT

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host a benefit concert for Haitian earthquake victims on Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m. Organized by Suffolk County Legislator Jay Schneiderman and other local political and community leaders, the concert will feature performances by several bands including Dan Bailey’s “Living Rhythm,” bringing its own style of roots reggae and drums to the stage. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. A donation of $25 is suggested. One hundred percent of the concert proceeds will go to Haitian earthquake victims and will be donated through the charity Yéle Haiti, a grass roots movement to build awareness of Haiti, founded by Grammy-Award winning musician Wyclef Jean. For more information call 725-0818.

NIGHT SKY TOURS

If the weather permits, on Saturday, January 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight, the volunteer staff at Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will provide guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s large, powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults; $3 for children. For more information visit custerobservatory.org.

ICE SKATING IN GREENPORT

The Ice Rink in Mitchell Park is open seven days a week — from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday and Friday, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Friday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. is reserved for teens only. Adults pay rink fees of $5 on weekdays, $10 on Saturday and Sunday; those under 18 and seniors pay $3 and $6 for weekdays and weekends respectively. Skates rent for $2. Be sure to bring cash! Credit cards and checks are not accepted.

WORKS-IN-PROGRESS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will present two musical theater works-in-progress. These workshop performances allow writers, producers and actors to come together briefly to develop theatrical pieces that may one day even appear on the Broadway stage. The first workshop, “Murder for Two,” is a classic “whodunit” and contains more laughs and songs than bullets or blood. The performance on Saturday, January 23 at 8 p.m. will be followed by a Q & A with the creators.

The second workshop, “The Chalks,” will be presented on Saturday, February 27 at 8 p.m.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door.

MEET MORTON’S CHICKADEES

The black-capped chickadees of Morton National Wildlife Refuge in Noyack will feed right out of one’s hand! During a short nature walk through the woods to Peconic Bay on Saturday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, participants will have the opportunity to meet these songbirds up close. The walk is appropriate for the entire family; birdseed will be provided. This walk is sponsored by the Group for the East End. For reservations or more information, contact Steve Biasetti at 765-6450, extension 205, or email sbiasetti@eastendenvironment.org.

NORMA SHEARER DAY

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor has resumed its classic film series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street.” These classic films will run most Friday or Saturday evenings. Friday, January 22 is dedicated to Norma Shearer with the screening of “Marie Antoinette,” the story of the life of Marie Antoinette (1755-1793) from her betrothal and marriage in 1770 to her beheading. The film co-stars Tyrone Power. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8 p.m.