WHAT’S HAPPENING

HELLO MR. GROUNDHOG

Groundhogs will be the theme at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, January 30 at 10:30 a.m. The Stories and More program for kids ages 3 to 7 will feature tales and activities involving these furry creatures. This event is free. To reserve a spot call 749-0042.

WCC LUNCHEON MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet on Tuesday, February 2 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be Linda Betjeman, the church’s Minister of Music. Her topic is “A Musician’s Life.” Everyone is welcome; come and be a guest of the WCC. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be served. Remember the Food Pantry with a contribution of non-perishable food or a monetary donation.

READING OLYMPICS

Win awards in the Reading Olympics sponsored by the Shelter Island Library and taking place between February 2 and March 13. Make reading your sport and become a gold medal reader. Read and report on as many books as you can; reading longer books will result in additional credits. The more credits, the greater the medal; 3 to 5 credits for Bronze, 6 to 8 for Silver and 9 or more for Gold. All readers are invited to a party at the library on Saturday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. for awards and prizes. See Jennifer for more information or call 749-0042.

SEAL HIKE IN MONTAUK

Come look for seals! Mashomack’s Redtail Club members, ages 7 and up, will hike through mountain laurel and holly forest on the Seal Haulout Trail on Saturday, January 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The trail ends on Block Island Sound, where seals may be seen basking on rocks. Bring binoculars, dress warmly and wear waterproof boots. A signed permission slip is needed for this activity and volunteer drivers are needed. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MEET MORTON’S CHICKADEES

The black-capped chickadees of Morton National Wildlife Refuge in Noyack will feed right out of one’s hand. During a short nature walk through the woods to Peconic Bay on Saturday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, participants will have the opportunity to meet these songbirds up close. The walk is appropriate for the entire family; birdseed will be provided. This walk is sponsored by the Group for the East End. For reservations or more information, contact Steve Biasetti at 765-6450, extension 205, or email sbiasetti@eastendenvironment.org.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host a reading by novelist Sheila Kohler on Saturday, January 30 at 6 p.m. She will read from her latest book “Becoming Jane Eyre,” a beautifully imagined tale of the Brontë sisters and the writing of “Jane Eyre.” Ms. Kohler has won two O’Henry prizes and is the author of 10 novels. “Becoming Jane Eyre” was a 2009 New York Times editor’s pick. Ms. Kohler lives in New York and Amagansett.

TU B’SHEVAT CELEBRATED

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will celebrate the holiday of Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish Arbor Day, on Friday, January 29 with a Shabbat service at 5 p.m., followed by a pot luck supper. The Tu B’Shevat service and meal will emphasize nature and environmental needs. The Hebrew School students will present relevant poems, drawings and prayers. The service and dinner are open to the community and all are welcome. Temple Adas Israel is located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue and can be reached at 725-0904.

CAROLE LOMBARD DAY

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor continues its series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street,” on Friday, January 29 with Carole Lombard Day, featuring the 1938 film, “My Man Godfrey,” co-starring William Powell. Ms. Lombard portrays a scatterbrained socialite who hires a vagrant (Powell) as her family butler, but there’s more to Godfrey than meets the eye. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8 p.m.

MARS AT OPPOSITION

Take a special look at our neighboring planet on Friday, January 29, when Mars will be close to the earth. In observance of this special occasion Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold will open its doors and its telescopes to all who would like a look at this planet. Admission is free for members and their guests; for non-members, $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information visit custerobservatory.org.