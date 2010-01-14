Silver Circle hosts a holiday party

Supervisor Jim Dougherty reads a citation from the Town Council, honoring Silver Circle member Irving Gruber on his 103rd birthday.

It was SRO only at the Senior Activity Center Wednesday, January 6 where the Silver Circle hosted its third annual holiday party.

More than 50 invited guests gathered for the occasion, including Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and other members of the Town Council; Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham; Alan Krauss, chair of the Senior Citizens Affairs Council and a handful of council members; Sy Weissman, president of the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc; Bob Costanzo, president and CEO of Be Safe at Home, Inc. and Susan Hutchinson from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, both regular monthly visitors to the Silver Circle. Other guests included the families and friends of club members and program supporters from the community.

On arrival, guests were directed to the punch bowl presided over by Jeanne Woods, who volunteered to provide the ingredients and mix them into a tart, effervescent drink (ginger ale, not champagne, unfortunately) and then to the Game Room where a lavish buffet catered by the recently opened Eagle Deli on West Neck Road was set up. Note that the cost of the buffet was underwritten by the Senior Citizens Foundation.

In his opening remarks, Alan Krauss, the host and storyteller for the party, thanked the many local artists whose work “on loan” lends color and warmth to the Senior Activity Center. Only Mike Zisser, accompanied by his wife Bliss Moorehead, was able to attend. Jan Culbertson, Nidia D’Alessandro, Judy Daniels, Victor Friedman, Bob Markell, Harald Olsen and Olive Reich were either out of town or had prior commitments. Also present, but in another capacity, was Sy Weissman whose vibrant portraits of club members light up a wall in the Game Room.

Alan then introduced Supervisor Dougherty who not only praised the Silver Circle program for its unique value to the community but also read a citation from the Town Council to member Irving Gruber who had celebrated his 103rd birthday the day before.

The program featured a reading by club member Jean Tuthill, a choral group performance accompanied at the organ by Janice Krauss and a New Year’s message from Pastor Tom Charls.

Midway through the program, Silver Circle Director Lois Charls circulated throughout the room, asking each of the members to introduce herself or himself and tell why Wednesday at the Senior Center was the best day of the week. For some it was the games we play (Bingo, Tri-Ominos, Word Wise), the craft projects, the food or the trips we take. For all, it was the companionship of friends and the “cup of kindness” proffered each week by a caring staff.