Reporter welcomes new sales team

The Shelter Island Reporter sales team: Adam Hashagen (left) and Ken Allan.

The Shelter Island Reporter is pleased to announce that KenAllan of Peconic and Adam Hashagen of Shelter Island have joinedthe staff to serve as our new sales team.

Mr. Allan brings sales experience from his work at Dan’s Papersand VOX magazine. He hails from the Jersey Shore and attended bothSeton Hall Preparatory School and Seton Hall University. He is theco-chair of EEGO (the East End Gay Organization) and an O-gaugemodel train hobbyist. “I’ve always enjoyed the beauty andtranquility of Shelter Island and I’m happy to be part of theIsland business community.

Mr. Hashagen, a designer/illustrator, is a Shelter Island HighSchool and Indiana Wesleyan University graduate (and also a trueHarelegger). He designed several ads during the 2009 electioncampaign for local candidates and is looking forward to helpingIsland businesses meet their advertising goals.

The Reporter wishes Keith Schultz, our sales representative forthe past 10 years, the best of luck as he joins the staff of theSouthampton Press.