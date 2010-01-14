Questions arise about reading and testing

Teacher Jenn Rylott (standing) enthusiastically argued in favor of the literacy program’s goals at Monday night’s BOE meeting.

Does the school’s Balanced Literacy Program put middle schoolstudents at a disadvantage for the state’s English Language Arts(ELA) test? And how much of a problem would that create? This issuebecame the question central to discussion at Monday’s School Boardmeeting.

Literacy coach Kristina Seeley and literacy program coordinatorRoberta Garris presented the board with the criteria teachers useto evaluate student progress under the Balanced Literacy Program.These criteria, they explained, are much more involved andextensive than other methods of assessing a child’s progress, suchas the state’s English Language Arts (ELA) test.

The Balanced Literacy Program records an individual student’sprogress through one-on-one evaluations. These are intended toprovide more information on which types of errors a student ismaking (fluency, comprehension or vocabulary, for instance) thandoes the ELA exam. “Once you have that information, Ms. Seeleysaid, “you can use that to inform your instruction.

Perhaps the greatest strength of the program, said Ms. Seeley,is that it recommends the best books for an individual student’sreading levels. This provides genuine growth by ensuring thatstudents are challenged but not frustrated, she said, and itinstills the students with a desire to read.

Board member Stephen Gessner commented on the approach: “I likethe benchmark assessment approach ¦ but in looking atour ELA scores for 2009, I’m struck ¦ that we don’treally do much better – in fact, we do worse – than the county¦ does that concern you?

Parent Amber Williams cautioned, “Don’t lose sight of thetesting because ¦ when they’re taking the PSATs andthe SATs and going off to college, ¦ they’ve stillgot to compete on a grander scale.

Board member Ken Lewis Jr. agreed: “I think to lay thegroundwork that we’re laying is important, but ¦ wehave to take into consideration that they’re going to take a testsome day.

Ms. Seeley told the board, “There are a lot of schools who scorevery well, who do test prep a lot, although these students onlylearn how to read in a very limited, test-oriented way. She addedthat the literacy program had laid a strong foundation in helpingkids read and write “in all contexts, and that, “Now, we have beenfocusing and will continue to focus on raising the scores of theELA test.

Teacher Jenn Rylott assured the board that with the BalancedLiteracy Program, “You have a huge, huge change in children’sability to articulate how they feel about reading, and they don’tdread reading anymore. Is testing important? Yes ¦but you want kids who can think for themselves.

Parent Kyle Karen agreed, stressing that it was far moreimportant for the students to become “life-long readers than justeffective test-takers.

Superintendent Sharon Clifford argued that by making studentsstrong readers and writers through this literacy program,”eventually they’ll be able to take any test that anybody givesthem ¦ because their skills will be so strong. Shealso noted that when the format of state assessments change, as sheexpects they will very soon, Island students will be more preparedthan those in other schools who have only taught students toperform on the old tests.

And with the foundation the literacy program has given thestudents, she added, the school can afford to spend a little moretime on test prep.

PERSONNEL

Appointed Carol Euring as claims auditor at a rate of $50 perhour, effective January 19, 2010.

Appointed the following to provide home instruction at the rateof $57.06 per hour for the 2009-2010 school year: Robin Anderson,for up to 12 hours; Laura Leever, for up to six hours; PeterMiedema, for up to six hours; and Mark Quintana, for up to 12hours.

PROGRAM

Approved recommendations from the Special Education and Section504 committees.

Approved changes to “district wellness and “membership inassociations policies.

Approved the budget calendar for 2010-2011.

FINANCE

Accepted and approved the budget and revenue status reports forthe general, school lunch and federal funds.

Accepted the administration’s corrective action plan from theaudit management letter for the period ending June 30, 2009.

Opened a bank account with Capital One SuperNow Checking.