OSPREY'S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Tracy Miller, Amy Martin, Michael Worthington, Jennifer Corbett,Frank Kestler Jr. and Katie Bach on January 22; Matthew Beaton, LewKilb and Linda Payne Rasmussen on January 23; Vicki Gershon, DonnaClark Mannino, Christine Lewis, Michelle Beckwith, T. Brian ThomsonJr., Erin Elizabeth Mundy and Jennifer McGonegal-Wissemann onJanuary 24; Norma Russo, Bill Drew, Larry Dowling, Mary Fontrier onJanuary 25; Al Kilb Jr., Mary Hoye Meyers, Ken Lewis Jr. and RobertGetty III on January 26; Richard E. Halsey Jr. on January 27; andHelen Dawson, Irene Senken, Ethan Angelo and Lisa Hashagen onJanuary 28.

Happy anniversary to…

Robert and Nicole Strauss and John and Kathy Russ on January24.

Hats off to…

Francis A. Kestler Jr., who was named to theDean’s List for the fall semester at SUNY Oswego. Frank is a seniorat the university and is majoring in finance.

Our belated thanks to…

Islanders and Island organizations for their wishes this holidayseason – from an original “Blue Angel card painted by NidiaD’Alessandro Coelho for Thanksgiving to Carol Wilson’s 2010calendar with her watercolor of Hay Beach Point. We enjoyed themall and appreciated your thoughtfulness.