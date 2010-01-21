Only 4 tickets in quiet week

Perry W. Iaia, 48, of Lake Ronkonkoma was driving on South Ferry Road on January 12 when he was stopped by police and issued two tickets for driving an uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration. His vehicle was impounded.

On January 13 Abigail M. Collier, 17, of Orient was driving on South Ferry Road when she was ticketed for operating a vehicle without a valid insurance card.

Paul F. Schwenk, 39, of Southampton was given a summons on North Cartwright Road on January 15 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Adam B. Hashagen, 26, of Shelter Island was ticketed on January 15 for speeding on West Neck Road — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of trespass in the Center on January 12.

Also on January 12, police investigated a juvenile incident at police headquarters.

A horse was reported at large on a Center roadway on January 13. It was returned to its owner without incident.

On January 14, a caller told police about a possible Internet scam.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on January 14.

A caller reported gunshots in the Shorewood area on January 14. Police observed duck hunters in the area of Shell Beach, hunting legally, and advised the caller.

On January 15, police investigated an incident at the North Ferry Terminal involving the removal of telephone equipment; no problems were noted.

A caller reported on January 15 that a hunter was shooting too close to a residence in the Center. Police determined he was hunting legally.

A possible transformer explosion was reported to police in the West Neck area on January 16. Police found a downed primary wire but no fire hazard, and stayed in the area until LIPA arrived and de-energized the wire.

A caller told police on January 16 that a duck hunter in Montclair was leaving live shotgun rounds behind. The resident was concerned that kids might pick them up. The rounds were retrieved by police and will be destroyed.

On January 16, a basset hound was reported at large in Long View. The owner was contacted and said the dog had gotten loose accidentally and had found its way home. On the same day, a caller reported a pit bull at large in a Center parking lot; it was gone when police arrived.

A transformer on fire in Shorewood was reported by a resident on January 18. When police arrived, it was no longer on fire but a fuse had popped out, leaving the area without power. LIPA was notified.

Police responded to a neighbor dispute in the Center regarding light pollution on January 18.

The Shelter Island Fire Department answered a call about a chimney fire at a Heights residence on January 18. The situation was under control.

During the evening a South Ferry Hills caller reported a truck parked outside the residence. Police located a trucking company scheduled to make a delivery the next morning. They were advised about the correct address.

Five burglary alarms were activated during the week — three were located at residences in the Center, one was at a Dering Harbor home and a fifth was at the Chase Bank ATM in the Center. In all cases the premises appeared to be secure. Two of the alarms, according to the police report, may have been set off by high winds on January 17 and 18.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 13 and 17.