MTA hearing set for Riverhead

The Metropolitan Transit Authority will hold a public hearing inthe Riverhead area on its proposal to eliminate regular LIRRservice between Ronkonkoma and Greenport. The hearing is scheduledfor Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the County Center in Riverside,MTA officials said.

The MTA added the ninth hearing after local lawmakers protestedthat none of the original locations were convenient for North Forkresidents.

Eight public hearings were originally scheduled on a series of MTAbudget cuts, all intended to close a $400 million budget gap,although the closest hearing location to the East End was in CarlePlace.