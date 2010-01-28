Message to MTA: No benefit, no tax

When state lawmakers passed the MTA payroll tax last year, their rationale was that all counties that benefit from the MTA should take on the burden of bailing it out.

Those counties included New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Nassau, Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess and Westchester.

If the MTA board approves a plan to discontinue rail service to the North Fork, then this region should come off that list. If the Greenport line is eliminated, commuters here will “benefit” just as much as those in Ulster County, who have to drive to Dutchess to catch a train to New York.

Of course, the MTA board would never elect to pardon this quarter of eastern Suffolk from the payroll tax.

The tax generates about $98 million a year from the county, according to county Legislator Ed Romaine’s office. He estimates an additional $400 million helps fund the MTA annually through other streams out of Suffolk.

No matter how you divide that number, it’s clear that millions are flowing to the MTA from Southold, Riverhead and Shelter Island towns. By cutting our service, the agency stands to save a relatively measly $991,000 per year as it tries to close a staggering $400 million budget shortfall. All the while, employers here continue to pay the same 34 cents per $100 in employee wages as those in the Bronx or Manhattan, where they, their employees and patrons have regular access to mass transit.

The East End, or perhaps just the two North Fork towns and Shelter Island, needs to secede from what the state calls the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District, or MCTD.

Even if that means going without any train service. (As of now, the LIRR’s spotty local service is hardly worth the cost.) Only then would our schools, libraries, hospitals, governments, nonprofit groups and struggling business owners be able to loosen the grip of the MTA’s steel tentacles.

If secession isn’t a real option, employers across the region should then consider banding together to fight what Mr. Romaine termed “taxation without transportation.”

The threat of a prolonged class-action lawsuit alone may have the MTA board rethinking that potential $991,000 in savings.