Legislature shifts meetings to Riverhead

Almost half of the Suffolk County Legislature’s regularly scheduledmeetings for 2010 will be held Riverhead, a departure from previousyears, when just one or two meetings were held in the countyseat.

Presiding officer William Lindsay (D-Holbrook) announced Tuesdaythat six of 14 meetings will take place in the newly renovatedmeeting room at the Riverhead County Center, off Route 51.

“I am glad to move some of our meetings to the East End, because itgives residents in the eastern part of our county a better chanceto make their views and concerns known and have a direct say incounty government, said Presiding Officer William Lindsay ina statement to the press.

“As the county seat, the County Legislature should hold at leasthalf its meetings in Riverhead, said County Legislator Ed Romaine.”The new calendar places six of the fourteen meetings on the EastEnd. I am grateful the East End finally received the parity itdeserves.

“For years only a few token meetings were held in Riverhead withthe bulk of the meetings being held in Hauppauge against myprotests, County Legislator Jay Schneiderman of the South Forksaid. “But this year is different, he added, with one-third of themeetings in Riverhead, East End residents have easy access and “theability to highlight the needs of the region.

The meetings will be held in the Riverhead County Center meetingroom off Route 51 in Riverhead at 9:30 a.m. on March 2, April 27,June 22, August 17, October 12 and December 3.