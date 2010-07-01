LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 29th day of December, 2009, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Tom Roush, 47 D South Ferry Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 250’ north of applicant’s dock and approximately 150’ northwest of Perry C-1277 mooring; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-2462 Merck mooring.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled A LOCAL LAW TO AMEND CHAPTER 133, RE: REAL ESTATE SIGNS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

BE IT RESOLVED, That pursuant to the state Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and Chapter 60 of the Shelter Island Town Code, the Town Board hereby establishes itself as Lead Agency pursuant to SEQRA, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That this Board adopts the attached Negative Declaration, finding that this is a “Type II” action which will not result in any significant adverse impacts on the environment based on the analysis set forth in the EAF and the negative declaration, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 133-1 of the Shelter Island Town Code entitled Terms Defined, shall be amended to add a definition as follows:

REAL ESTATE SIGN – A sign advertising the sale, lease, rent or exchange of property.

Section 2. Chapter 133-27(B)(6)(a) of the Shelter Island Town Code regarding Temporary Signs shall be amended to read as follows:

(a) Real estate signs. Any property owner may display on the property which is for sale or rent, no more than one real estate sign, provided that such sign shall:

(1) not be illuminated;

(2) shall not exceed two square feet in area and a height of three feet above natural grade in residential districts, and eight square feet and a height of six feet above natural grade in area in nonresidential districts;

(3) shall be placed at least ten feet away from any public or street right-of-way;

(4) shall not be placed on any property other than the property for sale;

(5) all such signs shall be removed within fifteen days after the property to which they relate is no longer for sale, lease, rent or exchange.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York on the application of Edward T. Ernst, as agent for Sean F. O’Shea, 5 Proposed Road, pursuant to Section 133-06 F (1) of the Shelter Island Town Code, for a special exception permit for the proposed finishing of existing basement to contain exercise rooms, playroom, mechanicals and storage rooms, which will exceed the maximum 8,500 square footage allowed by 3,148 square feet.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 5:05 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York on the application of Sherman Engineering & Consulting, P.C., as agent for Alexander Zagoreos, 28 Ram Island Drive, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for a wetlands permit for permission to remove existing fire damaged single family dwelling and septic system from within the regulated area, and allow temporary intrusion into regulated area to enable proposed construction.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 30, 2009

2489-1T 1/7

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 2/4/2010 at 3:00 PM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 1/4/2010

2490-4T 1/7, 14, 21, 28