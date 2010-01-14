LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 2/4/2010 at 3:00 PM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee, Steven J. Baum PC, Attorneys for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 1291, Buffalo, NY 14240-1291 Dated: 1/4/2010 2490-4T 1/7, 14, 21, 28 LEGAL NOTICE The Shelter Island Fire District will meet on the following dates during the calendar year 2010. January 25, February 22, March 22, April 24, May 24, June 28, July 26, August 23, September 27, October 25, November 22, December 20. All meetings will be held in the District Office in Station One at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Jacqueline Tuttle, Secretary, Shelter Island Fire District 2491-1T 1/14 LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 27th day of January, 2010, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice. 1) The application of Lawrence and Antonette Landry for renovation and expansion of a nonconforming structure and variance at premises located at 10 Clinton Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, New York, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/005/03/012. Applicant seeks to reconstruct and add an addition to a nonconforming building, which requires a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23. Applicant also seeks a 5’ north side yard area variance from the 25’ setback required by Section 133-6(B)(5) for a new garage addition. 2) The application of Shanty Bay Property LLC for a variance to construct a house at 44 Tuthill Drive, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/12/02/05&06. Applicant seeks a variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct a house 20’ from the front yard line instead of the required 40’. All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place. By Order of the Zoning Board of Appeals Joann Piccozzi, Chairman 2492-1T 1/14