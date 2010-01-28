LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, AGAINST ERIC J. FAHEY, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 10/1/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 2/4/2010 at 3:00 PM, premises known as 64A NORTH MIDWAY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11965. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 014.00-04-007.004. Approximate amount of judgment $515,627.59 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #28664/07. James O’Shea, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 1/4/2010

2490-4T 1/7, 14, 21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, AGAINST CLIFFORD J. CANDIDA, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 11/23/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 2/18/2010 at 11:00 AM, premises known as 12 PETTICOAT LANE, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 22.00-1-21. Approximate amount of judgment $480,416.99 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #37322/07. Dennis E Downes, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 1/18/2010

2493-4T 1/21, 28; 2/4, 11

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the fiscal affairs of the Shelter Island Union Free School District of Shelter Island, NY for the period beginning on July 1, 2008, and ending on June 30, 2009, have been examined by an independent public accountant and that the report and management letter prepared in conjunction with the external audit by the independent public accountant has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to section thirty-five of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Shelter Island Union Free School District of Shelter Island, NY may in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of external audit and management letter by independent public accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than April 20, 2009. Said audit and any responses are also available on the district’s Web site at www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us under the Business Office tab.

January 20, 2010

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

2494-1T 1/28

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 22nd day of January 2010, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of February, 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of American Direct, LLC, c/o Richard Hogan, 1 Shorewood Court, to construct a 98.75 square foot deck between access catwalk to dock and covered porch of cottage, remove and replace 24’ of bulkhead, construct storage rack for a sunfish, and install one osprey nest pole and platform.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of January 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Robert Waife, 9 North Ferry Road, to install a rental mooring in Smith’s Cove at a location designated as 41.0522130° N and 72.313210°.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of February 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, RE: SFLA, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section. 133-1, Terms defined, is hereby amended to read as follows:

SQUARE FOOT LIVING AREA – Also known as “SFLA”, the square footage of heated area within the outer walls of all structures on a residential lot including an unfinished basement, but not including an unfinished attic, garage(s) or unheated structure(s).

Section 2. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:52 p.m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of February 2010, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Marc Wein/Sherman Engineering & Consulting, P.C. for a special exception permit for conversion of existing lunch counter and dry retail business to office (non-medical) space at 34 North Ferry Road, designated as SCTM #0700-015-03-045.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Tom Roush, 47 D South Ferry Road, for the installation of a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 250’ north of applicant’s dock and approximately 150’ northwest of Perry C-1277 mooring; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-2462 Merck mooring.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Steven B. Sanders & Carolyn L. Topp, 10 Linda Road, for the installation of a mooring in Smith’s Cove south of the Merkel basin inlet approximately 150’ south of the O-2976 Lichtenstein mooring and approximately 200’ east of the O-2825 Rojek mooring.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Scott McMurray, 39 Tuthill Drive, for the installation of a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 200’ south of applicant’s property and approximately 150’ north of McMurray C 2506 mooring; said location was formerly occupied by the C 2562 McMurray mooring.

8. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Benjamin Dyett, 19 Burns Road, for the installation of a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 85’ east of the Town landing at Burns Road, halfway between the Lehr mooring number C 1488 and the Prince mooring number C 1389; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the C-2423 Dyett mooring.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 25, 2010

2495-1T 1/28