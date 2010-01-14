Lady bowlers back for weeks 12 and 13 Team Standings

The Fab Five’s Jackie Brewer (left) was Week 12’s Bowler of the Week; Odd Balls Captain Stephanie Tybaert tied for the honor with Paint by Numbers Pam Jackson in Week 13. (Pam missed this photo op due to the flu.)

The big blizzard prevented the Sunday bowlers from making it to their matches. Vacations and holidays also contributed to the delay of this column. Not to worry, it’s going to be a double feature to catch you up on our small bowling community.

The Fabulous Five had a great first week taking all the Week 12 honors. Betty Kontje bowled both of her games over average. Essie Simovich went Dutch in the second half of her second game for a 159.

Donna Cass opened with four strikes in the first game for the high scratch game of the week with a 188. Donna took all the game honors. Norma Edwards had a nice score in the second game with 8 extra pins.

Jackie Brewer made Bowler of the Week with a turkey in the first game and a 186 score. She turkeyed again in the second game with a 160, and doubled up with strikes and spares for a 146 in the third. Essie shot two poults for a 149 in the first game of Week 13.

Donna bagged four spares at the end of the first game and shot a poult in the second. The Fab Five retained their position in the standings.

The Odd Balls fell into last place. Captain Stephanie Tybaert had a turkey sandwich in the second half of the third game of Week 12. She made Bowler of the Week for Week 13 with her three over-average games. She had many marks in the first two games for a 147 and a 152.

Kelly Michalak had 5 marks in the last three frames of week one for a 123. Her second week was almost all over average with a 145 and a 132 in the first and third games respectively.

Bev Pelletier broke 100 in the first week with a 109. Feeling better the next week, she did it again for both her games to help out her team.

The Brick Laying Babes held on to their third position. Lisa Goody had a great first game with a 142 followed with a poult in the second for a 119 in Week 12.

Laura Marcello picked up 5 spares at the end of the first week for a 130. She poulted in the second game of Week 13 for a 124 and followed that with a 149. Tracy Gibbs bagged a poult in the second and a turkey in the third game of Week 12 for a 160 and 184 respectively.

Paint by Numbers held onto first place. In the first week, Linda Springer bagged a poult followed by 2 strikes for a 155. Ginny Gibbs and Pam Jackson added 23 and 17 pins to their averages respectively.

In Week 13, Pam tied for Bowler of the Week with Stephanie Tybaert. She had 4 spares at the end of game one, went Dutch at the start of the second, and bagged 6 spares in the beginning of the third game for 162, 156 and 157 respectively. Ginny ended the third game with 5 spares for a 136.

Archer Brown got a 112 with a poult for the Guttersnipes for the first game of Week 12. Sue Warner copied that in the second game for a 144. Cathy Driscoll bagged a turkey in the ninth frame of the third game for a 155 which was a twin score with Sue.

In Week 13, Sue had twin doubles of strikes in the first game for a 158. Archer bagged another poult in the second, while Sue doubled again with strikes and spares. Sue had a spare run in the middle of the third game for a 151. Guttersnipes kept their position for both weeks.

Rockettes lost all 11 points for week 12. Nichole Thomas tried to strike out in the 10th, but fell 1 pin shy on the third ball for a 137.

In the 13th week, the Rockettes took all 11 back. Lynn Kay Winters’ three games over average made up for the prior week. Sherri Surozenski made many marks for a 185 and then took the rest of the night off. Fay Rodriguez-Walker hit her first two over average, but joined Sherri in the last game.

Spare Us also kept their position. Liz Lechmanski started out Dutch in the first game of Week 12 for a 145. Ellie Labrozzi made many marks in the same game for a 167. In the third game Liz closed with 5 spares for a 162.

The next week, Ellie opened two frames for a 172 in the first game. Sue Klenawicus went Dutch in the second game for a 141. Ellie closed the night with a poult and a turkey for a 190 in the last game.

Lucky Strikes moved up one place in the standings. In Week 12, Melina Wein opened with a poult for a 144. Julie Fanelli added 26 pins to her average for a 127 and took all 11 for her team. Alison Bevilacqua and Julie were up in the hundreds for the first game of Week 13. Melina stayed in the high 80s for all three games. Julie wrapped up the week with 3 marks for a 113.

Paint by Numbers 90.0 53.0

Rockettes 84.5 58.5

Brick Laying Babes 82.0 61.0

Guttersnipes 74.5 68.5

Fabulous Five 72.0 71.0

Spare Us 71.0 72.0

Lucky Strikes 50.0 93.0

Odd Balls 48.0 95.0