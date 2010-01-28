The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 28 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Martine L. Abitol of Shelter Island was fined $100 for a parking violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

Alex Ardon of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a right-of-way violation. He was also fined $40 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Roberto Carbajal-Martinez of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

The following were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court: Stephen F. Durkin of Shoreham, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd and speeding (55 mph in a 40-mph zone); Jason M. Hutchinson of Sag Harbor, driving without an inspection certificate and failure to show an insurance card; Casey J. Moisa of Mattituck, driving with a suspended registration and without an inspection certificate; and Emily Parsons of Sag Harbor, driving without an inspection certificate and a miscellaneous vehicle violation.

Ernestine M. McHugh of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for a registration violation.

Caroline M. Miller of Rye, New York was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 52 mph.

Ariana M. Rinderknecht of Rochester, New York was fined $75 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, eight by mutual consent, three for status checks and two at the court’s request.