The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 14 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Both Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Patricia Quigley were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

The following were issued criminal summonses for failure to appear in court: Alex Ardon of Shelter Island, charged with a right of way violation and driving without a license; Stephen F. Durkin of Shoreham, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and speeding (55 mph in a 40-mph zone); Olga Mikhaylovna Garcia-Gregory of Reading, Pennsylvania, speeding (56 mph in a 40-mph zone); Jason M. Hutchinson of Sag Harbor, driving without an inspection certificate and an insurance card; Casey J. Moisa of Mattituck, driving with a suspended registration and without an inspection certificate; and Emily Parsons of Sag Harbor, driving without an inspection certificate and a “miscellaneous” violation.

Roy G. Burt was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a charge of failing to comply; a charge of driving without a license was dismissed.

Jacqueline P. Hernandez of Greenport was fined $150 plus $85 for driving without a license; a right of way violation was dismissed.

Patrick O. Love of Greenport was fined $50 plus $55 for a window tint violation.

Rainer Schoenbach of Sagaponack was fined $50 plus $85 for a seat belt violation and $75 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

John E. Snyder Jr. of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for a registration violation.

Phillip J. Lechmanski of Shelter Island was fined $25 for having an unlicensed dog.

Twelve cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — one by mutual consent, five at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two at the court’s request and four for status checks.

JUDGE PATRICIA QUIGLEY

Erich J. Stegich of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for a boat registration violation.

Ten cases were adjourned — two for pre-trial, two by mutual consent, five at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one for a status check.