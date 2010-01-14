ISLAND ARTS

Ted Lapides is third from the left in this cast photo for “12 Angry Men.”

Islander one of ‘12 Angry Men’

Ted Lapides will play Juror #9 in the Southampton Cultural Center’s production of “12 Angry Men,” opening Thursday, January 21 at the Levitas Center for the Arts, playing January 22 to 24 and Saturday and Sunday, February 6 and 7.

Reginald Rose’s award-winning 1954 teleplay for Studio One became a star-studded movie in 1957, directed by Sidney Lumet and starring Henry Fonda, Jack Klugman, Martin Balsam, Lee J. Cobb and E. G. Marshall among others. An Islander was involved in that movie, too: artist Bob Markell did the set design for the Academy Award-winning film.

Performance times are 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22; $10 for students under 21 with ID. Call the Cultural Center at 287-4377 or reserve online at southamptonculturalcenter.org.

New release for Island composer

Bruce Wolosoff’s “Songs without Words” is now available as a digital download from Naxos Records. The work is performed by the Carpe Diem String Quartet and consists of 18 divertimenti for string quartet.

When Mr. Wolosoff was first asked to write rock and jazz-based music for the newly formed Carpe Diem String Quartet but in his own voice as a classical composer, he said on his website, “I couldn’t quite get my head around what that meant.”

As Carpe Diem started playing the pieces, however, he said he “was surprised by the degree of enthusiasm” with which the work was received. “This music is so much lighter and happier than my previous work … I wondered: is music with a happy aesthetic any less valid than dark, depressing, gnarly and complicated ‘serious’ music? Imagine my new-found joy at the possibility of writing music that my friends might want to listen to for pleasure.”

Now they can — anytime.