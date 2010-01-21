ISLAND ARTS

ON THE ROAD WITH DUNEGRASS

It’s been a busy week for DuneGrass. The group opened for the Steep Canyon Rangers concert on the Island last Saturday and will be performing this Sunday, January 24 at 2 p.m. on the North Fork at the Cutchogue Library. On February 6 at 8 p.m. they will play for a contra-dance at the Watermill Community Center. March has them booked at Regulars on North Sea Road in Southampton.

Islanders Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw play mandolin and guitar respectively in the group; Lisa is lead vocalist with Tom also providing vocals. The newest group member is Islander Sarah Shepherd (drummer). Sandra Chapin of Orient Point plays bass and Dan Skabeikis of Southold is the group’s fiddler.