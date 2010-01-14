Helping in Haiti

The devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti Tuesday hasprompted calls for American assistance.

Islanders wishing to donate to American Red Cross efforts inHaiti have several ways to give. The most direct way is to donatethrough the organization’s website,www.redcross.org. Information about the Haitieffort is posted; click on “donate now to make a credit carddonation to the Red Cross’s International Response Fund. The RedCross is not currently seeking volunteers to travel to Haiti.

You can mail a check to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243,Washington, D.C. 20013, or donate over the phone at 1-800-REDCROSS(1-800-257-7575 in Spanish). And Islanders can also send a check tothe local Shelter Island Chapter of the American Red Cross, P.O.Box 830, Shelter Island, NY 11964.