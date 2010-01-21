Guttersnipes on the mark Team Standings

The Guttersnipes had an award-winning week. Sue Warner, our Bowler of the Week, took all six individual honors along with the four team weekly honors.

Sue had three open frames in the first game with a poult in the middle for a 156. The second game started with a turkey, followed with a poult and an open foundation frame, and ended with a strike out in the 10th for a 211. With more spares in the third game and one open frame, Sue had a 178 to close out her amazing night.

Paint by Numbers’ Ginny Gibbs and Linda Springer both had higher-than-average scores in the first game. With two bowlers absent, Julie Fanelli and Melina Wein had their hands full, but were able to take the first game for Lucky Strikes. Julie and Melina both rolled 107s in the second game. Donna Clark doubled up on spares twice for an easy 123, while Ginny raked in a 143 and a Paint win.

Linda joined Ginny again in the third game for some Paint marks. Julie doubled up on strikes twice for a 142. Melina hit double strikes and double spares and then singles of each for a 156 and a Lucky win.

The Rockettes started off slow and easy against the Brick Laying Babes. Babe Captain Laura Marcello opened four frames for a 145. Teammate Traci Kannwischer made a turkey for a 158 and a Babe win.

Lisa Goody switched in for the second game and made an SI score of 114. Tracy Gibbs rolled herself a second 138. ‘Ettes Fay Rodriguez-Walker and Nichole Thomas were doubling up on marks and both got into the 130s. Sherri Surozenski went Dutch and hit a 150 for a Rockette win.

Tracy missed her chance at a patch by falling 8 pins short on her last game, while the rest of her team was left on the curb because they missed the car. Sherri went double Dutch at the end of her game, and missed a turkey in the tenth by 2 pins. Her 179 carried the rest of the Rockettes to victory.

The Odd Balls had 2 marks over the Fabulous Five. Kelly Michalak and Bev Pelletier both got into the 120s with a majority of the marks at the end of the first game. Fab Five had things tied by the second frame, but Donna Cass’s 7-mark streak was unstoppable. Donna had a turkey flanked by a pair of spares at each end for a 174.

Jackie Brewer started the second game with a poult and a sprinkling of other marks for a 154. Turkeys were scarce for Kelly and Bev. They ended up with a 137 and a 154, respectively, and an Odd Ball win.

OB Captain Stephanie Tybaert tossed her hat into the ring with a 136, just a couple of pins over Kelly’s 134. They were able to hold onto their tie in marks until the fifth frame when Donna and Jackie became ballthrowing machines. Jackie took the lead with a 173, while Donna wasn’t far behind with a 163 and a Fabulous win.

Liz Lechmanski carried her team in the first game with a 140. Cathy Driscoll of the Guttersnipes picked up half of her spares, and with the help of Sue Warner, they were able to take the first game from Spare Us.

Liz led the way again in the second game with a 135. Sue Klenawicus followed with a turkey and a poult for a 190. Snipe Archer Brown snuck in through the back with a 131 and the win.

Sue Klen and Ellie Labrozzi barely broke their averages with a 136 and a 168 respectively, but they have a chance after the Guttersnipes were through. Mary Ellen Gran even decided to join the slaughter with a 144 for a Guttersnipe hat trick.

Paint by Numbers 97.0 57.0

Rockettes 91.5 62.5

Brick Laying Babes 86.0 68.0

Guttersnipes 85.5 68.5

Fabulous Five 80.0 74.0

Spare Us 71.0 83.0

Lucky Strikes 54.0 100.0

Odd Balls 51.0 103.0