Dialogues features economist Mayer

Friday Dialogues speaker, author Martin Mayer.

The Friday Night Dialogues series at the Shelter Island Library continues on January 15 at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation by the author of more than 35 books, economist and Brookings Institution guest scholar, Martin Mayer.

Mr. Mayer returns to the library after his January 2009 standing-room-only appearance, with a new program on “Imagining Things — in Markets, Government and Real Life.” He will discuss the economic events of the past year with some predictions for the future. “The real world is not much better than it was a year ago, but there are ways out if we stop pretending that somehow we can go back to where we were,” Mr. Mayer said recently.

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is funded by the Betsy Jacobson Memorial Fund. All presentations are followed by a Q & A and light refreshments. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Call 749-0042 to save a space.