Crime takes a break for holidays

SUMMONSES

Matthew J. Larsen, 31, of Southold was ticketed on ProspectAvenue on December 28 for driving an unregistered vehicle withimproper plates.

On January 1, Kia A. Pedersen, 42, of New York City was given asummons for failure to stop at the intersection of West Neck Roadand New York Avenue.

Robert H. Marc, 49, of New York City was ticketed at the sameintersection on January 2 for driving without taillights and withan expired registration.

ACCIDENTS

On December 22, Robert Gorcoff of Shelter Island reported thathe was plowing southbound on South Midway Road when he hit a parkedvehicle belonging to Kathleen Minder of Shelter Island. Ms.Minder’s vehicle was buried in snow on the side of the roadway.Police found her car “completely covered in a large snowbank, withdamage estimated at over $1,000.

On December 28, Kevin P. Brooks of Brooklyn told police he wasdriving eastbound on Smith Street when a deer ran into his vehicle,its head smashing the driver’s-side door and striking him in thehead. No injuries were reported but damage to the vehicle wasestimated at over $1,000.

John L. Michalak Jr. was driving southbound on Locust Avenue onJanuary 2 when he slid on the icy roadway going around the cornerat the intersection with Auburn Place. He hit a LIPA pole, causingover $1,000 in estimated damage to the front end of hisvehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Storm related incidents continued through December 22 – policeassisted vehicles stuck in the snow in at least four locations inthe Center and West Neck. Snowdrifts were reported in the Heights,Westmoreland, on Gardiner’s Bay Drive, Dinah Rock Road, ManhansetRoad, and in the Harbor View area.

On December 26 a caller reported two pit bulls at large in thearea of the Havens House; the area was canvassed with negativeresults.

Police towed a vehicle from a Center business parking lot onDecember 26, abandoned since December 17. It was taken to thePolice Department’s impound lot.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of afire at a Silver Beach residence on December 27. A burningChristmas tree was dragged off the rear deck and put out. The SIFDput out the deck fire, cutting into the deck floor and ceiling. Theowner, who was out of town at the time, was notified.

An open door was reported on December 27 at a Hay Beachresidence. No criminal activity was noted; the door had apparentlyblown open during heavy winds. The owner was notified.

The next day, an open door was noted by police at a Heightsresidence under construction. The latch was not working properlyand the police secured the door.

On December 28, police were asked to advise those ridingsnowmobiles on Shelter Island Country Club property to stop doingso or be subject to arrest.

Police received an anonymous report on December 28 of youthsdischarging firearms on the beach off Menhaden Lane. Police locatedone person who reported that he and adult friends were shootingclay pigeons. No problems were noted.

Numerous power outages were reported in the Center and SouthFerry areas on December 28. LIPA was notified and responded.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center on December 30 as aresult of a civil matter.

Police responded to a request from Homeland Security on December30 to check on the Island’s runways.

Police received a complaint about constant barking in the Centeron December 30. Police were on site for 30 minutes, noting only oneseries of four barks. Three other dogs were sporadically barking inthe distance.

On December 31 and early on New Year’s Day, town, village andHeights highway departments were notified of icy road conditions.Later in the day on January 1, police notified the town HighwayDepartment to salt/sand roads on most hills and the corners of”high speed roads due to icy conditions.

Police directed traffic on December 31 while the Heights HighwayDepartment sanded the roadway to help a large tractor trailer stuckon the hill above the North Ferry terminal. The town HighwayDepartment sanded a hill in Hay Beach to help a motorist stuckthere.

Again on January 2, all three highway departments were notifiedabout slippery road conditions.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on NewYear’s Eve; the victim declined to press charges.

A caller complained at 9:15 p.m. on December 31 about noisecaused by ATVs. The owner was advised about the town code andwarned that racing ATVs after 9 p.m. was unreasonable and a summonswould be issued if the noise persisted.

Gunshots were reported in Hay Beach on January 1; the source ofthe shots was not located.

A vehicle was reported driving on the Westmoreland airstrip onJanuary 2. Skiers were being towed behind the vehicle. They hadpermission to be on the airstrip but were warned about the dangersof the activity.

An investigation into drugs was opened on January 3.

On January 4, police responded to a case of harassment.

Over the holidays, the SIFD responded to four fire alarms – onein Shorewood was set off at a residence under construction; asecond at a home on Ram Island was the result of food burning, andno cause was given for the alarm at a second residence on RamIsland. Frozen pipes at a St. Gabe’s building apparently thawed outand dumped water on a fire sensor, which activated the fourthalarm.

There were five burglary alarms. Power problems in the areacaused three of them, one at the Chase Bank ATM and two atresidences in South Ferry Hills and the Center. High winds were theprobable cause of a house alarm in West Neck and no cause was givenfor an alarm at a Village of Dering Harbor residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported seven aidedcases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 22, 25 and 26 andJanuary 2 and 3. An ambulance team responded to an aided case onDecember 27 but medical attention was refused.