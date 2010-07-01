Community thanks

To the Editor:

The board of Communities that Care of Shelter Island (CTC) wouldlike to express its deepest gratitude to the many members of thiswonderful community who have contributed so much of their time andresources to CTC in 2009.

This includes Ed Shillingburg who spent countless pro bono hourshelping us get our tax-exempt incorporation; the wonderful mentorswho make such a positive difference in the lives of our teens; theparents who give of their time to attend the Guiding Good Choicesworkshop, the great trainers who conduct it, and its graduates, whoprovided a dinner; the student buddies who help our 7th and 8thgraders have a more positive middle-school experience; KathleenLynch who wowed all the students 7th grade and up with her engagingCTC assembly; and the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, LionsClub, PBA and Town of Shelter Island for their financialsupport.

Thanks also to the speakers who came to our Island to sharetheir substance abuse knowledge and experience with our youth; ourterrific Key Leader Board for their ongoing advice and advocacy;the Shelter Island School administration without whom we couldnever accomplish so much; and the many others of you who sowillingly help CTC in building stronger youth, stronger families,stronger community.

You continually prove that this is a community that cares. Wesend you our best wishes for a healthy and fulfilling 2010 and lookforward to working together in the upcoming year.

MARILYNN PYSHER

FOR THE CTC BOARD