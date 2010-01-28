Coming to a theatre near you…

The great Western movies have been part of film culture since the beginning of the industry, not because they feature guns and chases — staples even today — but because they are our morality tales, no less than the ancient Greek classics were, no less than Shakespeare’s tragedies were to Elizabethan audiences.

On Tuesday, February 2, Movies at the Library presents “Red River,” a film that Roger Ebert called “one of the greatest of all Westerns,” one that deals with some of the basic concerns of the human heart. “Red River” is about relationships, particularly those between fathers and sons; it is also about the struggle of growing up in a tough world and about the relentless pursuit of a goal.

“Red River” is more than just a strong morality tale. The cast is extraordinary. John Wayne is at his best as a tough rancher making an historic cattle drive. The cast also includes Montgomery Clift in his movie debut, Walter Brennan, John Ireland, Joanne Dru and a stellar group of character actors.

The photography by Russell Harlan is spell-binding, and the rousing Academy Award-winning score is by Dimitri Tiomkin. Howard Hawks directed this 1948 black-and-white production.

Don’t miss this American classic next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the big-screen, surround-sound library cinema on the lower level. As always, free popcorn and bottled water will add to your enjoyment.

See you at the movies!