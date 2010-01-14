Clips take high team series for the year Team Standings

Starting the week off after the holiday vacation were theThunderballs and the Pharmaceuticals. It was a real hot match withone game over 1000 and a game won with a 914. After taking care ofthe Clippers in Week 9, the Tballs floundered this week losing all11 points.

In a time long, long ago, bowlers had to sit out with a 150 orbetter. However, Bob Reylek after rolling a third-high game of 187got to sit out the third with his second game of 111.

Showing his team why he was in the third game and not Bob, DennyClark rolled an 86. There was a little bright spot for the Tballsas Kevin Barry rolled the third-high series of 461. To add insultto injury, the Pharms only had three bowlers that night.

After burning the Pharms in Week 9, the Misfits fell short thisweek against the Clippers. Their last loss to the Tballs must havespurred them on this week, taking it out on the Misfits. TheClippers rolled the high team game of 1086. They also rolled thehigh team series of 3191, which also stands for the high of theyear.

Kevin Lechmanski was the back- bone of the Clips rolling thehigh game of 209 (just short of his high 213) and high series of584. Kevin, bowling 164 pins over his series average earned Bowlerof the Week honors. Is it a fluke or has Kevin finally found hisgroove on these newly resurfaced lanes? Time will tell.

Jim Gibbs Jr. also came through for the Clips this week rollingthe second-high game of 199 and the second-high series of 542.

As quietly as the week started, that’s the way it ended in thematch between the Legionnaires and the Holy Rollers. There was no1000 game this night. In the battle of the high handicaps, theLegion still had to give the Rollers 3 marks.

It would have been a shut out with the Rollers taking all 11points had Father Peter not thrown the Hail Mary pass the secondgame for 4 points.

The Dory Terminators were on a break this week after last weeklosing 8 points to the Holy Rollers.

Louie’s Clippers 66 33 .667

Thunderballs 64 35 .647

Holy Rollers 52 47 .525

Dory Terminators 44 44 .500

Pharmaceuticals 43 56 .434

Misfits 42 57 .424

Legionnaires 30 58 .341