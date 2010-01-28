Clippers rolling strong through Weeks 11 & 12

After 12 weeks of bowling, Louie’s Clippers are holding steady at the top of the standings.

WEEK 11

The Clippers remained hot in the 11th week of bowling. They rolled the high team game of 1,060 and high team series of 3,116 on the way to an 11 point win over the Legionnaires. The ‘Naires didn’t go down without a fight, rolling the second-high team game of 1,033. In that game Mike Loriz rolled a 158 while Mike Roesch rolled for a 188.

For the Clips even Art Springer joined the bandwagon with a 183 and after checking it out, that was for only one game and not two. Kevin Lechmanski reminds me of the story of Goldilocks and the three bears. The lanes are too dry, the lanes are too oily, and, ah, now they are just right. Kevin this week rolled the high series of 546 and high game of 219. Kevin only bowled 108 pins over his average, once again earning Bowler of the Week honors.

It was a fine time for the Pharmaceuticals as the Dory Terminators took Brett Page and Rich Surozenski off the DL. Rich, coming back from a bad knee, rolled the second-high game of 198. Right behind him was Mike Reiter coming in third with a 197. Richie also picked up the 5-10 split.

Giving up 12 marks, the Thunderballs lost 6 points to the Holy Rollers. Saving the day for the Tballs was Denny Clark with a second-high series of 496 and Kevin Barry with the third-high of 484. For the Rollers, four bowlers rolled over their average for a third-high team series of 2,996. The Tballs, while rolling the third-high team game of 1,032, also rolled the second-high team series of 2,997.

The Misfits had the bye this week.

WEEK 12

For the Terminators, it was all fun and games until they lost points in Week 12. I knew it was not a good sign when Jim Oliver found their crumpled-up score sheet lying in the fussball table. The Clips this week again rolled the high team game of 1,043 and high team series of 3,053. The Terms somehow managed to save themselves from being shut out and kept the Clips to an 8-point win. Kevin Lechmanski rolled the high series of 517 and second- high game of 190. The third time was not a charm this week as he did not get the honors. Also for the Clips, Bob Marcello had the third-high game of 188.

The Holy Rollers this week were 8-point winners over the Misfits. Snips Parsons led the Rollers to the win rolling 70 pins over his average. For the Misfits, Nicky Ryan rolled a 182. The Rollers were tied with the third-high team game of 1,014.

Everyone seems to want to beat on the ex-Champs. This week it was the Legionnaires taking the 8-point win from the Pharms. In Week 12, the ’Naires had the second-high team game of 1,023 and the second-high series of 3,009. The Pharms had Stanley Beckwith starting off with 5 strikes and ending up settling for the high game of 194 and a 487 series. This week the sleeping giant awoke for the Pharms. Randy Silvani with the second-high series of 498 rolled 90 pins over his average earning Bowler of the Week honors. For the ’Naires Jim Oliver rolled a 452 series, 83 pins over average.

The Thunderballs had the bye this week.

TEAM: W L PCT

Louie’s Clippers 85 36 .703

Thunderballs 69 41 .627

Holy Rollers 66 55 .546

Dory Terminators 55 55 .500

Pharmaceuticals 49 72 .405

Misfits 45 65 .409

Legionnaires 38 72 .346