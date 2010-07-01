Christmas Eve at Our Lady of the Isle

The cast of the Nativity Pageant at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

From pre-school through high school, the active participation of the young people of Our Lady of the Isle Church made a memorable event of the pageant of the Nativity held on Christmas Eve. Musical accompaniment for the Mass was provided by the Youth Choir, directed by Donna Molin on the piano. In addition to members of the pageant cast, the choir included Libby Liszanckie, Haley Lowell-Liszanckie and Cantor Tara Sturges, who welcomed the congregation.

Father Peter DeSanctis officiated and the altar server was Joseph Aterno. Felicity Williams and Rebecca Martinez gave the First and Second Readings respectively, and Tara Sturges led both the Responsorial Psalm and Alleluia.

Father Peter narrated the Nativity story with Lauren Gurney (Mary) and Liam Adipietro (Joseph). Lead angels were Ms. Williams and Ms. Martinez with angels Kelly Colligan, Emily Strauss, Emma Martinez and Kaitlyn Gulluscio. Lead shepherds were Johnny Sturges and Caitlynn Sharp with shepherds Charlie and Roy Cronin-Finlay, Tyler Gulluscio, Thaddeus Bryant and Nicholas Labrozzi. The three Magi were portrayed by Julia Labrozzi, Sophia Strauss and Bianca Evangelista.

Marie Mazzeo, who reported on the pageant, gave credit for the successful event to the students’ enthusiasm, their parents’ support and the contribution of the many volunteer religious education teachers, Director of Religious Education Melanie Matz, Confirmation Educator Ginny Gibbs and Music Director Donna Molin.