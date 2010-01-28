Causeway house debate goes public

Matt Sherman reminded audience members that Friday’s hearing on the Zagoreos wetlands permit was about demolishing a fire-damaged house, not about the new house that is planned for the property.

No one spoke in opposition to plans to demolish the only houseon the First Causeway during a public hearing on a town wetlandspermit Friday. Local engineer Matt Sherman, who presented plans forproperty owner Alex Zagoreos, assured a full Town Hall audiencethat they would have an opportunity to comment on a proposed houseon the property when it is reviewed by the Zoning Board ofAppeals.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty opened the hearing by explainingthat “technically, the only request before the Town Board today ispermission to demolish the burned-out building on the Ram IslandCauseway, although some have urged the board to “look at the wholeproject, Mr. Dougherty commented.

He added, and Mr. Sherman confirmed, that review of a new houseby the ZBA is a certainty. According to town code, any newconstruction operations on the causeway require a special permitfrom the ZBA.

Much of the public comment focused not on the fate of thepre-existing, nonconforming house, but on efforts to preserve theproperty as open space and return the causeway to an undevelopedcoastal area. In addition to Friday’s speakers, nine residentswrote to the town to oppose or limit redevelopment of theproperty.

No action was taken by the board on Friday and deliberations atTuesday’s Town Board work session cast doubt on just how soon theboard will vote on the wetlands permit.

ADVISORY GROUPS CHIME IN

Both the Conservation Advisory Council and Planning Boardrecommended that the Town Board approve the wetlands permit fordemolition. But their recommendations also indicated concerns aboutfuture construction plans on the 1.9-acre property.

While the CAC unanimously supported removing the existing houseand septic system from regulated wetlands buffers (the house isabout 40 feet from the wetlands, the septic system only 12 feet),they also expressed “unanimous sentiment that there should be noincrease in the nonconforming use, according to Mr. Dougherty, whopresented the CAC report.

The Planning Board report, as presented by Councilman PeterReich, noted that the project itself is mitigation – it advancesthe town’s goal to eliminate structures and septic systems fromwithin 100 feet of the tidal wetlands. “It would be difficult todeny the permit, they said, but also noted that the property is inthe Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District, which is subject to ZBAapproval.

HOUSE HISTORY, FUTURE HEARINGS

“I know everybody’s here either because they don’t want to see abigger house or any house on the causeway, Mr. Shermanacknowledged. He noted that the Zagoreos family was attending thehearing, a hearing focused on tearing down the old house, notbuilding a new one, he said.

Even with that caveat, he spoke about the existing house’shistory and future house plans. The house was built in 1962 -that’s when it made the front page of the December 12, 1962Reporter as “a controversial house.

Audience member Linda Holmes asked why the original buildingpermit wasn’t vacated if the house was built in violation of azoning ordinance, as asserted in another Reporter story. Mr.Sherman researched the 1961 zoning ordinance in effect at the time,and found few rules for construction in the wetlands. But one rulestipulated that no dwelling shall be erected on land adjacent totidal wetlands unless the land elevation is over 7 feet. Thecauseway building site was lower than that and fill was needed toraise the height of the house foundation. The ordinance did notprohibit raising that elevation prior to construction, according toMr. Sherman.

“So you’re saying my dear departed friend Walter Schumann wasbasically incorrect, Ms. Holmes said.

“From what I can find, that statement may not be correct.Editorializing in an article is not unheard of, he commented.

The recent history of the house includes a fire in May 2007.With greater than 50 percent damage, the house would have to berebuilt to modern zoning requirements.

“I know everyone is going to want to talk about what can andcan’t be built. The venue for what’s going to happen … is goingto be at the ZBA, Mr. Sherman added. Plans for the replacementhouse continue to be revised but a drawing on file with the TownClerk shows a 32- by 62-foot rectangular house, located landward ofthe 100-foot wetlands regulated area, 50 feet from the road and 30feet or more from sideyard boundaries. As drawn, the proposed housewould need neither a wetlands permit nor a zoning variance.

But Section 133-11 of town code stipulates that “no structureshall be erected nor operations conducted thereon without a specialpermit from the ZBA in the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District, anoverlay zone that includes both causeways and other fragilepeninsulas on Shelter Island.

Although Mr. Sherman acknowledged debating the need for a ZBApermit with the Town Board, he said, “I think the town made theright decision. ZBA review will “give it another level of scrutinyand gives the public another chance to comment, he said. The ZBApermit would be needed for demolition as well as construction, Mr.Sherman added.

PRESERVATION HOPES

Esther Hunt asked, “Is there any prayer that Shelter Island canraise enough money to buy the property?

No deal is pending but Bob DeLuca from the Group for the EastEnd explained that the property “lines up with other countyacquisitions along the causeway. In addition to open space near HayBeach, Suffolk County owns two small lots to the west of theZagoreos property and a 2.7 acre tract on the north side of RamIsland Drive near Little Ram.

The key to preserving the property is an owner willing to sell,he said. “It takes a lot of character to come to the table. Heoffered to “bend over backwards to bring the parties together toconserve the property.

Tim Hogue spoke on behalf of the Shelter Island Association,explaining that some members were very active in protecting thatcauseway years ago. “It would be a shame if we didn’t make aneffort to return that property to the state it really belongs in.The SIA would work night and day in any way possible to preservethe property.

Erwin Dressel, an unfamiliar face at Town Hall, said that hereceived notice of this hearing as an adjacent property owner. Heowns the undeveloped lot immediately west of the Zagoreos propertyand another small lot across the road. He said that his family onceheld the deed to Ram Island Drive, but ended up giving the land forthe road to the town.

“I don’t know how the Zagoreoses feel, obviously they want tobuild a home. But I would like to be put on the list of thesegentlemen here, he said referring to Mr. DeLuca and his colleagueJeremy Samuelson. Mr. DeLuca got up, went to the back of the TownBoard room and shook hands with Mr. Dressel, giving him hisbusiness card. The audience applauded the gesture.

“Nice to meet you, Supervisor Dougherty said.

Mr. Sherman wrapped up the hearing by bringing it back to theissue at hand.

“As these discussions are going forward with a purchase …right now our goal is to keep moving forward with the permitprocess, Mr. Sherman concluded. “That can be stopped at any pointin the future if there is a meeting of the minds.

WORK SESSION DISCORD

The conciliatory air of Friday’s public hearing on the Zagoreoswetlands permit was gone by the end of Tuesday’s Town Board worksession.

In discussing the project, Supervisor Dougherty indicated thathe received a clear message Friday that there was no rush todemolish the fire-damaged house, and no need for the Town Board toact quickly on the project.

Mr. Sherman didn’t share that interpretation. “I’d like to havethe permit in hand when I go to the ZBA. What’s to be served bywaiting? he asked.

Mr. Dougherty said, “I want to see the substantially revised,down-sized plans for the new house before voting on the wetlandspermit.

“That’s not part of the wetlands permit in front of you, Mr.Sherman countered.

“Whatever was Mr. Dougherty’s retort. “You’re making the siloargument – that the Town Board members should “crawl into silos andlook only at the wetlands demolition project. “I say a holisticapproach is needed, Mr. Dougherty argued.

“That’s why you sent it to the ZBA. Mr. Sherman said.

Peter Reich asked whether an application had been made to theZBA. No, Mr. Sherman said.

Then it’s still a couple of months out, Mr. Reich concluded.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis commented, “It seems to me that it’salright for him to take [the house] down. The ZBA proceedings willtake several months. If by then, “interested persons come up withmoney to purchase it, that piece gets taken care of in a properway, she said.

Mr. Sherman said that in another couple of weeks, he will havepreliminary plans to take to the ZBA. But he added, “What makes menervous are comments about dragging out the wetlands permit, notfrom board members but from the supervisor.

“I’m not holding you up, Mr. Dougherty responded. He said he hadan obligation to the CAC to see that the proposed house does notincrease the nonconformity of the property.

Mr. Sherman tried to explain that moving the house out of thewetlands eliminates a nonconformity.

But Mr. Dougherty limited any defense of the project bydeclaring, “We had the public hearing.

“I wish you would have listened, was Mr. Sherman’s finalword.