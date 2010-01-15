Body found at Plum Island

The body of an unidentified man has been found washed up on PlumIsland.

A private security guard on foot patrol found the clothed corpse,which was partially covered by sand, about 4 p.m. Thursday at thesouthwest corner of the island, Suffolk Police said.

The island is home to a federal animal disease research lab.

The man was described as black, about 6-foot-2 with a large buildand very long fingers. He was wearing a light-green golf shirt,brown loafers, size 10, blue plaid boxer shorts and a belt with abuckle inscribed with the words “Stacy Adams,” police said. He alsowore green cargo pants with buttons that read “God BodyCollection.”

The partially decomposed body showed no obvious signs of trauma,police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police at (631)852-6392.