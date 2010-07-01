50 YEARS AGO

SI Reporter named official town newspaper

In a formal resolution at the final meeting of the calendar year, the Shelter Island Town Board last Monday evening, December 28, named the Shelter Island Reporter the official newspaper of the town for 1960. In simple language this means that all business of an official nature that must be legally brought to the attention of Shelter Island’s taxpayers and residents will henceforth be published in the Reporter. • JANUARY 9, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Town officials consider power authority

Since January 1, 1960, when the old Shelter Island Power and Light was dissolved, Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO) has taken power over the switch on Shelter Island. Now, 25 years later, there’s a possibility, however small at this stage, that Shelter Island may bring its own power to the people, so to speak, by joining with the Town of Southold in a municipal power authority venture. • JANUARY 10, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Board okays open space plan for subdivision

“This has been a long time in the works, but it’s finally coming to fruition,” Supervisor Gerry Siller said at the Town Board’s annual meeting on December 28. “This is the first time around for us, and it’s been frustrating for a lot of people.” Siller was referring to the Board’s action during the meeting to approve conservation easements on an 18.9-acre subdivision located on Menantic Peninsula. • JANUARY 6, 2000