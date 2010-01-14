50 YEARS AGO

A governor’s warning echoes over Island

Connecticut’s Governor Abraham A. Ribicoff has warned the state’s 169 towns that they face land and water shortages and “fantastic traffic snarls” if they do not undertake municipal planning. “Towns that do not plan for their growth within the next 10 years will have no future whatever,” the Governor declared. The Reporter agrees … Shelter Island is indeed fortunate that it already has a zoning ordinance, a Zoning Board of Appeals, a Planning Board and other appointed groups. • JANUARY 16, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Subdivision code adopted by planners

The new subdivision regulations came a step closer to passage on December 8, when the Planning Board accepted an amended version of the proposed rules. They will now be sent to the Town Board for final approval. The major change in the regulations is the elimination of a section providing for planned residential developments or clustering. • JANUARY 17, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Proposed music camp goes to ZBA

The days of families lounging on the beach and lawns of Peconic Lodge during the lazy weeks of a Shelter Island summer may be over. The see-sawing proposal by potential new owners for future use of the 30 acres that make up the landmark beachfront hotel appears to have come to rest this week on the original plan presented to Town Board members early last fall, a plan that does not include its continued operation as a resort hotel. • JANUARY 13, 2000