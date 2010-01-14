Applicant frustration over subdivision

Board attorney Tony Pasca (left, next to engineer Joe Lombardi) explains the final applications requirements for the Klenawicus subdivision.

“I’m at the end of my rope, Applicant Joe Klenawicus told thePlanning Board at its January 12 meeting. His frustration arosefrom what he saw as contradicting instructions about what would bethe next step towards the completion of his subdivision.

His application and extensions for application deadlines werediscussed at the January 12 meeting, during which board membersalso re-elected Paul Mobius as their chairman and Emory Breiner asdeputy chairman. Extensions were also discussed at the board’sDecember 1 and 15 meetings.

KLENAWICUS MAJOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: eight lots at the corner of Burns andCartwright roads.

With locations of required fire cisterns settled, Mr. Klenawicuscame to the meeting Tuesday to discuss how to get the cisternsbonded.

He learned that the cisterns are not to be installed before hesubmits his final application. “The Fire Department sent me aletter telling me the tanks have got to go in, said Mr.Klenawicus.

Board members assured him that, eventually, the tanks will haveto go in, but that his next step would be getting his attorneys tofile a final application with the board. “You shouldn’t jump thegun on having it installed, said board attorney Tony Pasca.”There’s no urgency today for a bond, we don’t even have a finalapplication in yet.

Board engineer Joe Lombardi explained that the letter from thefire commissioners and his map along with a final application metall requirements for the time being. After filing the finalapplication, “The board can act on the final map and you’ll get afinal conditional approval. One of the conditions will then be toeither install or bond the fire cisterns.

Board liaison Glenn Waddington told the board, “The attorneysdon’t seem to be doing their job for him. In the interest ofexpediting things, can the Planning Board reach out and tap hisattorney?

Mr. Pasca agreed: “The town does benefit from this [application]¦ maybe the pressure should start coming from thetown to push it along?

Chairman Mobius said he would speak with Town Attorney LauryDowd to “see if she can push the attorneys to get that applicationin.

At the December 1 meeting, the board extended the finalapplication deadline from December 9, 2009 to March 3, 2009.

STONELEIGH MINOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: four lots on North Menantic Road.

Mr. Pasca told the board, “They’re entitled to ask for two90-day extensions, and this is the second one, adding, “they’vebeen pretty diligent about things. The board voted to extend thedeadline for the Stoneleigh application to meet final conditionsuntil April 23, 2010.

AMERICAN DIRECT LOT SPLIT

Size and location: Splitting of Shorewood Manor into twolots.

During the December 15 meeting, the board voted to extend thedeadline for the project from December 16, 2009 to June 15,2010.

WHITE MAJOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: nine large lots on 53 acres on West NeckCreek.

Before granting an extension from December 16, 2009 to June 16,2010 for final paperwork, Board Chairman Paul Mobius commented, “Isure would like to get this one out of the way, it’s been hangingaround for quite a while.