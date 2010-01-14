All’s well after fall during pep rally maneuver

Shelter Island School spirit was tested as a cheerleader took atumble during the annual school pep rally last Friday, January8.

The gymnasium bleachers were filled for the rally. Students,teachers and alumni watched the 12-member cheerleading squad honoreach of the players on the four high school basketball teams. Thegirls then warmed up the crowd with floor cheers prior to the debutof their half-time dance.

The squad broke into threesomes, one girl to be lifted by twointo formation for the final cheer before the dance. Lisa Rasmussenwas to be the apex of a formation as she was tossed up into theair.

But rather than going up, she was on a trajectory towards theback wall of the gym. Spotter and gym teacher Brian Becker caughther but the two tumbled to the floor, Ms. Rasmussen appearing toland on her head and neck.

The injured cheerleader sat up after a few minutes and waseventually carried out of the gym in an upright position by twoteachers. As she left she called to the stands, saying that she wasall right.

The fans, who included school children from kindergarten on up,didn’t see the arrival and departure of the Shelter Island RedCross ambulance.

The cheerleaders went on with their dance and then were taskedwith extending the pep rally duration to cover the time it wouldtake for the ambulance crew to prepare Ms. Rasmussen for transportto Eastern Long Island Hospital.

They succeeded, with a little help. They ran through all oftheir crowd-participation cheers and led the fans in singing happybirthday to cheerleader Mariah Jacobs, teacher Sharon Gibbs andkindergartner Lily Page. Teaching aide Haley Baker joined themcenter court to sing some more, and teacher Frank Emmett kept theyounger kids enthralled in the bleachers with his unique scramblingdance style.

Ms. Rasmussen is recovering and was back in school on Mondaymorning.