Acting on the courage of his convictions

Paul Shepherd on his porch last summer, when there were still leaves on the trees.

BY CAROL GALLIGAN, FEATURE WRITER

All politics may be local but not all politics are deeplypersonal and not all beliefs are passionately held. Paul Shepherd’sare.

A long-time Islander, a carpenter and craftsman, a builder ofdecks and other small projects, he was not active in local politicsuntil 2009, when he began to attend Town Board meetings regularly.”I went to see if it was as bad as I thought it might be, and itwasn’t as bad as I’d feared. I can’t watch Channel 22, it’s moreorganic for me to be there.

He’d been disappointed in the performance of politicians hethought he knew well, “that get into office and a strange thinghappens, they become part of that team, the government, and theystop being part of the team of the governed.

After a few weeks he thought, “Maybe I’d run for councilman butthen everyone in the world decided to run for councilman, there wasa basketball team running. I didn’t want to dilute anyone else’schances, there were people I wanted to see win. So he decided to gofor the top slot. He wasn’t afraid of losing. In fact, heunderstood that he probably would.

“As a Shelter Islander, I can tell you that I know all there isto know about losing, because I went to school here. We had a lotof small teams and over the years that I played, I found out whatit’s like to get your butt kicked on a regular basis and you goanyway and you play the game and you play the best that youcan.

He doesn’t remember that moment when he actually decided to run,but at some point he had the requisite number of signatures.

He does remember thinking, as he drove to Riverhead to file thepapers, “¹”Hey, you can always turn around,Paul, you can stop.’ But he wasn’t tempted. He was just a bitworried. “I would want to do a good job for the people that hadentrusted me and that would be the pressure I’d be putting onmyself, and I can be hard on myself, I have no mercy on myself.When he got there, he was asked the name of his political party andhe didn’t have one. “The guy told me, ¹”you knowwe can name it for you up here but I can’t think of any particularadvantage to you of our doing that,’ and I said,¹”You’re right.’ And he chose the name underwhich he ran, the Local Liberty party.

The name does seem, quite fairly, to represent his views. Hefinds current politics overly homogenized.

“Everybody’s going to say the same thing. In theseheavily-moderated forums, everybody mumbles something about theaquifer, controlling the budget. What I fight against is the veryabandonment of the goals set out before us in the Constitution.

“The men who drafted it were not idealistic fools but practicalpeople with a mountain of hard experience at the hands of an evermore demanding authoritarian government. They put togethersomething that was meant to light the way for those who wouldfollow. To cast this light aside as an unwanted encumbrance doomsus to feeling our way in the dark.

For him, running “was an automatic decision, I couldn’t not. Iwas motivated by what I felt was the need to speak up. You reallycan’t stay home and complain, and grumble, but if people come innumbers, the numbers don’t have to be huge to redefine thesituation.

“I wanted somehow to inspire the people I knew felt like I didto get closer to the process. He didn’t really expect to win, but,”Once you’re engaged you can tell yourself there’s hope, okay? Thegame is being played. What I learned watching over the sevenmonths? You have to come and play.

“The issues aren’t going to change for me because I think thatthe budget and the beaches and the aquifer are going to be beatento death by the pounding that everyone gives those issues, thetraditional garb that everyone puts on. Those are the rosary beadsthat they all finger as they walk across the stage, so ultimatelymy issues are going to remain.

Summing up the election results, from his perspective andwithout a trace of sour grapes, he said, after some thought,”Whatever it is I have accomplished through this whole thing, andI’ll be the first to tell you that I don’t know what that is, itwas my hope to inspire others to step up fearlessly.

“There are things that cannot be learned in any school, elementsof character that cannot be bestowed by any institution. Thecourage of one’s convictions, even the possession of thoseconvictions, are among those things.

An Island resident since he was three, moving here with hismother and three siblings (brother Gene is still here, James nowlives in Iowa and sister Edith in Westchester), for 32 years he’spartnered with Jean Lawless, whom he met living across the streetfrom his mother. Recovering now from a hip operation, she’s “onleave from her regular spot as an Island yoga teacher and a quiteactive one, doing several programs with seniors. She’s agrandmother of three, two grandsons who live next door, Desmond andMilo Van Dall, and a brand new granddaughter, Ophelia Lawless, bornthe night before the December blizzard, whose middle name,fittingly enough, is Storm.

Asked about hobbies, activities, groups he belongs to, includinghis previous involvement in both music and community theatre, Paullaughed. “That sort of burned out a while ago, he said, and thenwent on. “I tend to be reclusive by nature. Quoting former ChiefJustice Louis Brandeis, “He said about the constitution, one of thebest things it guarantees people, is the right to be leftalone.

It seems likely, however, given his recent adventure inpolitics, that in future, he’ll be less alone then he’s becomeaccustomed to.